Autograph Debuting New Video Podcast, Get Minted with Tyrese Haliburton, to Bring Mainstream Audiences to Web3

Weekly series will feature conversations with sports icons, famous Hollywood stars, and more

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autograph , the web3 brand co-founded by Tom Brady, today announced the launch of a new video podcast series hosted by Indiana Pacers' point guard and web3 advocate, Tyrese Haliburton. Created to contribute to the education around web3, break down knowledge barriers to entry, and help more people holistically understand NFTs, Autograph Presents: Get Minted with Tyrese Haliburton will debut on November 1. Each episode will explore the power of NFTs through conversations with some of the most influential voices and players in sports, entertainment, music, and tech.

Autograph (PRNewsfoto/Autograph) (PRNewswire)

The series will give web3 newcomers exclusive insights into the industry as Haliburton drives conversations on six different episodes weekly, including:

Tony Hawk on Etching His Skating Legacy into Web3, airing November 1

Eva Longoria Bastón on Hollywood , Inclusivity, and Creativity in Web3, airing November 8

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio for NFT 101: Introduction to Web3, airing November 15

Justin Blau (3LAU) on The Future of Music in Web3, airing November 22

Arianna Simpson on What's Next in Web3, on November 29

TBC on Web3's Influence on Sports, airing December 6

"Since Autograph's inception, our goal has been to bring NFTs to a mainstream audience and reduce barriers to entry for people new to web3," said Patrick Cassidy, CMO of Autograph. "Autograph's new Autograph Presents: Get Minted podcast is one of the many ways we are working to create pathways for mainstream consumers to learn more about the value web3 provides across industries, from sports to music and entertainment. Tyrese Haliburton is a great advocate for the space, and we feel lucky to have him serve as our host."

As a first round 2020 NBA Draft pick, 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie First Team, one of the most prominent web3 voices in the NBA, and a regular web3 contributor on JJ Redick's podcast, The Old Man and the Three, Tyrese Haliburton will host all six episodes of Autograph Presents: Get Minted.

"I am so excited to make my podcast debut alongside Autograph with Get Minted. I know firsthand how intimidating it can be to enter web3, and this podcast will give web3 and NFT newcomers a place to get started," said Haliburton. "I can't wait for listeners to hear all of the amazing guests, and to share bits of my own web3 journey along the way."

The series will kick off on November 1 with a conversation about tech and innovation in sports with skateboarding superstar Tony Hawk.

"I've focused on emerging technology throughout my life, from playing video games to buying gadgets, and now, my involvement in web3 and NFTs. I'm excited to help people understand the industry," Hawk, on the Autograph Board of Advisors, said of the series. "Autograph Presents: Get Minted will be an iconic platform for others in the NFT space to help more people understand the value of the technology."

During week two, podcast listeners can hear from famed actress, actress, producer, and director Eva Longoria, who covers the recent shift in Hollywood towards embracing web3, and how she got involved in the space.

"I always tell people who want to get into Web3 that they need to do their homework, educate themselves, and figure out how they want to be involved, whether it's as an investor, a collector, or a creator," said Eva Longoria Bastón, also on the Autograph Board of Advisors. "Autograph was my first exposure to this world, and it got me excited to learn more and find my own path in the industry. You have to want to learn and put in the effort, and a podcast like Autograph Presents: Get Minted is a great place to start."

In a special episode airing on November 15, internet creators, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio will switch up the format, and interview Tyrese for an NFT 101 session, breaking down the web3 basics for audiences.

"We've wanted to learn more about NFTs for a while now, but didn't know where to start," said Dixie D'Amelio. "The chance to flip the script and interview Tyrese was a helpful introduction and allowed us to think about ideas for how we can get involved in the space for future projects."

"We learned so much about web3 and NFTs from Tyrese and are grateful to have had the opportunity to be on Autograph's Get Minted," said Charli D'Amelio. "We're so excited to bring our fans along on this web3 journey, and hope other newbies to the space get value from the conversation. We can't wait to continue to learn more."

On November 29, listeners will hear from web3 expert, Arianna Simpson, about what initially drove her to embrace tokens, NFTs, and cryptocurrency early on, and how to get involved.

"Web3 can seem intimidating for those who aren't already in the space, which is why education is so key," said Arianna Simpson, General Partner at a16z crypto, a member of Autograph's Board of Directors. "I believe that a series like Get Minted is an important step in welcoming more people into the space, and will be a great resource for both web3 veterans and new entrants."

People who have created and minted their Autograph username as an NFT will also receive exclusive token-gated access to a live, interactive broadcast with Tyrese on the Autograph.io platform. Listeners can tune in on podcast platforms: Apple, Spotify, and Google, as well as Autograph's YouTube channel. For more information about Autograph, visit autograph.io.

About Autograph

Autograph is an NFT platform that brings together the most iconic brands and legendary names in sports, entertainment, and culture to create unique digital collections and experiences to better connect fans to the things they love. Notable Board of Director members include Sam Bankman-Fried, Abel Tesfaye, Peter Mattoon, and Michael Meldman. Co-founded by Tom Brady and headquartered in Los Angeles, Autograph is building the future of fandom through a streamlined and inclusive process, authentic and creative products, and exclusive partnerships. Members of the star-studded Advisory Board have dropped their first collections that sold out in record time with drops from Wayne Gretzky, Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles, Tony Hawk, Tiger Woods and more.

Media Contact:

Caitlin Sawyer

caitlin@jonesworks.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Autograph