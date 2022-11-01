China Matters' Feature: Is Art Education Accessible to Everyone?

BEIJING, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a population of 9 million, Ningbo is widely renowned for its rich historic heritage and cultural resources. The city, located in eastern Zhejiang province, is now witnessing a thriving art renaissance.

Adjacent to China's eastern coastline, Ningbo is home to a diversity of art museums, which help shape the artistic atmosphere of the city.

NART Museum, a window to Ningbo art, is one of many museums popping up in the city. The curator Bao Peijun believes that it's never too late to get into art. That's why NART opened art courses to the public. "We have people from all walks of life that come here, even people new to art," she said.

In the video, the host Josh intends to find out if art education is for everyone. He joined in the adult painting class here for the first time by drawing an oil painting on his own and the results were surprising.

Then, Josh visited another reputed museum in Ningbo: MOAE. Short for Huamao Museum of Art Education, MOAE is the first art education-themed museum in China. Different from most art galleries, public education is their main goal rather than displaying.

After joining the print workshop with kids and seeing how they lead people to appreciate art and understand aesthetics, Josh found out that imagination powers everyone's individual creativity and inspires people to become an artist in their own right.

