Golden West Packaging Group Completes Strategic Rebranding, Launches Revamped Customer-friendly Website

By consolidating its 15 locations under one corporate network, Golden West Packaging Group has become one of the largest mill-independent suppliers of fiber-based packaging in the western United States. Golden West is celebrating this milestone with the launch of its revamped company website, https://goldenwestpackaging.com.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden West Packaging Group LLC (https://goldenwestpackaging.com) recently completed a strategic rebranding effort that reflects the company's position as a leading manufacturer of custom packaging products for some of the world's most essential brands. As part of the rebranding, the company has unified its 15 locations under one Golden West network to better serve its clients.

Golden West is one of the fastest growing and largest mill-independent manufacturers of fiber-based packaging products in the Western United States. With a history spanning seven decades in the packaging business, Golden West supplies corrugated boxes, folding cartons, rigid cartons, molded pulp, and other custom designs and displays mainly to the wine, agricultural, and consumer product markets. The company also offers extensive production capabilities that include structural and graphic design, value-added converting, flexographic printing, and lithographic lamination.

According to Golden West's CEO, Craig Reese, the challenges of the past few years have made customers even more focused on finding partners that can scale up when called upon to do so. However, they also want partners that can balance scalability with the flexible, high-touch customer service approach that Golden West is known for, dating back to the days of its legacy companies.

Mr. Reese is an experienced leader in the packaging industry. He spent 28 years as an executive with PepsiCo and then led two large packaging and printing companies as president and CEO prior to joining Golden West.

"Through this journey, we've worked very hard to maintain the local, family feel at all of our locations," commented Mr. Reese. "At the same time, by combining forces under one Golden West platform, we believe our valued customers will further benefit through the many industry-leading capabilities the company has to offer, including our ability to operate on a large scale."

A key component of this strategic rebranding involves an extensive redesign and relaunch of Golden West's website. Customers, associates, and suppliers can see firsthand all the benefits of "One Golden West" by visiting https://goldenwestpackaging.com.

Golden West Packaging Group (https://goldenwestpackaging.com) is one of the fastest growing independent manufacturers of custom packaging products in North America. With a long history of high performance and innovation, Golden West combines local touch with global reach to deliver packaging that helps its customers sell more product. Everything the company does supports this mission. Formed in 2017, Golden West has quickly become one of the largest mill-independent providers of customized post-print corrugated and folding carton solutions on the west coast.

