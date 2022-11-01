Pet Age Names eTailPet Founder and President Berenice Giannini to Pet Age "Power 50" Industry Leader List

eTailPet founder recognized as a leader and influencer whose work has made a substantial impact on the pet market

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berenice Giannini, founder and President of eTailPet , the only all-in-one, multi-channel, cloud-based POS software solution created specifically for independent pet retail businesses, has been named to the 2022 Pet Age Power 50 list , released today in the November 2022 issue of Pet Age.

According to Pet Age, the process of selecting Power 50 honorees involved examining the state of the pet sector with input from industry experts and observers. The achievement recognizes pet industry leaders and influencers who have demonstrated innovative ways to inspire and drive results from their company and the overall pet care market. Pet Age is the leading media brand covering the pet industry.

"I am honored to be among the individuals recognized by Pet Age for their innovation and impact on the pet industry," said Bere Giannini. "eTailPet was built to empower independent pet stores to succeed in the competitive pet retail industry. We look forward to continuing our work to meet the needs of our customers."

As a former independent pet retailer and a catalyst for change in the pet food industry, Berenice "Bere" Giannini has a long history of driving innovation in the pet industry. Raised in California and Mexico, Bere worked her way through business school at University of Southern California, and became the CFO/COO at multimillion-dollar pet food company Dogswell, and later co-founded Protein for Pets, an independent pet-store chain that specializes in healthy products for pets. Bere founded eTailPet in 2018 to help empower independent pet business owners to thrive in the multibillion-dollar pet industry. Now, eTailPet is the only full-service all-in-one POS and ecommerce solution created for independent pet businesses by an independent pet retail owner. It allows thousands of independent pet food retailers to run successful businesses - both brick-and-mortar and online.

To schedule a demo of eTailPet or to learn more, visit www.etailpet.com.

About eTailPet

eTailPet is the only all-in-one POS solution created for pet businesses by a pet business owner, and empowers independent pet businesses to compete in the growing digital marketplace. eTailPet offers a true end-to-end solution that supports retail pet business operations with real-time visibility and control over in-store and online sales, inventory, customer communications, and marketing. Through these offerings, pet retailers can streamline operations, increase business, boost profitability, and thrive in the rapidly growing digital marketplace.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Moritz

Zer0 to 5ive for eTailPet

jmoritz@0to5.com

917-748-4006

View original content:

SOURCE eTailPet