Ropes & Gray Names 29 New Counsel

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Ropes & Gray announced today that 29 attorneys have been named counsel of the firm, effective November 1.

The new counsel are market-leading advisers to global clients across the firm's industries of strength, including private equity, finance, M&A, capital markets, asset management, real estate, tax, litigation & enforcement, healthcare, life sciences, technology, and business restructuring.

"Our new counsel are business advisers first, who approach our clients' matters with a practical understanding of their end result," said Julie Jones, chair. "This is a moment to reflect on these talented lawyers' accomplishments."

The new counsel embody the firm's commitment to excellence and strong values, as exemplified by its recent #1 ranking on The American Lawyer's annual A-List.

"With these promotions, we are investing in areas where we see strong client demand and growth opportunities," said David Djaha, managing partner. "These lawyers have impressed discerning clients, and our own teams, with the quality of their counsel. They represent the diverse and global nature of our firm. We are thrilled to share in their success."

Meet Ropes & Gray's newest counsel:

Rachael Bacha – An IP litigator with trial experience in the federal district courts and before the ITC, Rachael advises clients on complex IP issues across numerous technology and science industries, including life sciences, medical devices and computer software. Rachael also is a damages specialist and advises clients in all stages of litigation, from pre-litigation and risk assessment through trial and appeal.

Ana Biloglav – A member of the firm's market-leading finance practice, Ana represents private equity sponsors, lenders and borrowers in domestic and cross-border transactions in leveraged and acquisition financings, business restructurings and the financing of corporate and investment funds. She has a deep understanding of U.K., European and U.S. finance markets.

Sarah Blankstein – Sarah provides legal and strategic advice to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies on an array of FDA regulatory matters, including promotional compliance, product development, digital health issues, and Hatch-Waxman and other regulatory exclusivity matters. She also provides regulatory counsel for transactions and advises on internal investigations and government enforcement matters involving FDA regulatory issues.

Jimmy Chen – A member of the firm's IP transactions practice, Jimmy advises clients on complex IP licensing and technology transfers, joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic transactions that involve the commercialization of intellectual property or technology. Jimmy has represented clients across technology industries and has unique experience involving transactions in China.

Michael Connolly – Michael advises pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and health care clients on the full spectrum of corporate matters, including M&A, corporate governance, financings, licensing and collaborations. Michael also represents private equity and institutional investors in their life sciences and healthcare investments.

Joe DeMedeiros – Drawing on extensive private equity transactions experience, Joe represents leading private equity firms and strategic investors in structuring and negotiating mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and cross-border transactions. Joe's experience spans industries, including healthcare and life sciences, consumer products, and technology.

David Dowling – David advises clients on the full spectrum of corporate matters, from equity arrangements to complex M&A transactions. He has particular exposure within the life sciences and healthcare industry, regularly guiding strategic investors through a range of deals. David also has experience representing private equity and growth investors and their portfolio companies.

Walton Dumas – Walton guides private equity sponsors and corporate investors in complex leveraged buyouts, public and private mergers and acquisitions, other direct investments, and corporate governance. His experience also includes advising private equity investors on large-cap investments.

Tristan Evans-Wilent – Tristan's tax practice is focused on advising private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies on complex tax matters, including acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, dispositions, go-privates, IPOs, and minority investments, both domestic and cross-border.

Effie George Floyd – A leading adviser to real estate clients, Effie guides complex commercial real estate transactions, including recapitalizations, acquisitions and dispositions, development deals, and mortgage and mezzanine financings. She has significant experience negotiating complex joint venture and preferred equity arrangements, representing real estate investors across industries.

Daniel Gwen – Dan possesses an exceptional combination of experience working on both creditor and company-side restructurings. He advises clients on all aspects of complex Chapter 11 and out-of-court restructurings. Dan has also expanded the scope of his practice to include cryptocurrency restructurings.

Carlos Hanco – Carlos advises private equity and venture capital sponsors on the formation, offering and governance of private investment funds. Carlos also counsels sponsors on their ongoing regulatory and compliance matters. He represents institutional investors with respect to their investments in various types of private investment funds.

Shan Huang – Shan advises corporate and private equity clients on investments in Chinese companies and partnerships with Chinese firms. Her clients include major sponsors engaged in mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures across a broad range of sectors, including finance, industrials and consumer goods.

Stephen Hui — Stephen focuses on complex cross-border financing transactions including, among others, acquisition and leveraged finance, mezzanine finance, fund finance, direct lending and special situations debt investments. He has extensive experience in a wide range of jurisdictions in the Asia-Pacific region and regularly represents prominent private equity sponsors and private credit funds.

Robert Kane Jr. – Robert's practice encompasses both mergers and acquisitions and sponsor-side fund work — a dual focus that gives him a broad perspective on an array of tax considerations. He advises on the tax aspects of domestic and cross-border acquisitions and counsels sponsors on tax issues associated with the formation and operation of private investment funds.

Laura Kayani – Laura is an experienced M&A attorney who advises private equity sponsors, strategic investors, management teams and portfolio companies on acquisitions, disposals, joint ventures, co-investments and restructurings. Laura has extensive experience representing U.S. and European clients in complex cross-border transactions.

Cassandra Roth – Cassandra is an accomplished trial attorney who litigates intellectual property cases in federal courts and before the ITC and PTAB. She advises clients in a wide array of industries, including high tech, life sciences, fashion and more. Cassandra also counsels clients seeking solutions for licensing, litigation strategy and advertising practices.

Christa Sanchez – Christa advises companies, investors, fund sponsors, and executives on executive compensation and employee benefits matters. Christa focuses her practice on equity-based and other incentive arrangements, deferred compensation plans, severance plans, and the associated tax and securities laws implications, particularly regarding mergers and acquisitions.

John Saran – John advises healthcare companies and private equity investors on mergers and acquisitions in the healthcare industry. He focuses on complex management service organization arrangements, provider affiliations and joint ventures. John's regulatory practice involves guiding clients through corporate practice, fraud and abuse, antitrust, and other issues.

Peter (Pete) Scherer – Pete is a versatile real estate attorney representing private equity clients, investors, hedge funds and other financial institutions in a variety of commercial real estate matters, including acquisitions and dispositions, financings, and the formation of joint ventures for real estate investments.

Kathryn Seevers – Kathryn advises investors and private fund managers on the formation and operation of private equity funds, credit funds and real estate funds. Kathryn also counsels asset managers on an array of transactional tax matters, with a focus on complex real estate transactions, including the formation and operation of public and private, equity, and debt REITs.

Matthew Shapiro – Matthew is an intellectual property trial lawyer with experience litigating patent disputes in federal courts, at the International Trade Commission, and before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Matthew leverages his background in computer science and engineering to represent clients across a broad range of technologies.

Keun Shin – Keun advises private equity funds, private and public companies and financial investors on complex cross-border M&A, investments, joint ventures and other corporate transactions. Keun has worked both in the United States and Asia advising on mergers and acquisitions.

Emerson Siegle – Emerson counsels clients on regulations governing trade and foreign investment, with a focus on the CFIUS, economic sanctions, export controls and other trade regulations. He has deep familiarity navigating the CFIUS review process and assessing CFIUS risk and impact on investments.

Denise Sohn – Denise provides tax advice to private investment fund managers and investors on the formation and operation of private equity and hedge funds. She also advises fund sponsors and public and private companies on the tax aspects of mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, and initial public offerings and debt issuances.

Michael Spera – Michael represents public and privately held companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and healthcare industries in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures and carve-outs, royalty monetization, and other complex strategic partnerships. He also counsels clients on a range of corporate governance and commercial matters.

Tom Spera – Tom advises on the U.S. federal income tax aspects of domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, including leveraged buyouts, financing transactions, joint ventures and restructurings. Tom's experience also encompasses securities offerings, SPACs, and private equity and venture capital fund formations.

Jennifer Thompson – Jen advises hedge funds, investment advisers and mutual funds on derivatives and trading arrangements. She also guides clients on transactional and regulatory matters. Jen's experience also includes representing sponsors in the formation of private investment funds, as well as institutional investors with their private fund-related investments.

Boxin Wang – Boxin represents preeminent private equity sponsors, asset managers and big tech companies active in Greater China and the Asia Pacific on an array of sophisticated private equity transactions. He advises on both buy-side and sell-side transactions of complex private equity and M&A deals, joint ventures, foreign direct investments, and Chinese outbound investment transactions. His regulatory counsel includes foreign investments into China and CFIUS-related matters.

Ropes & Gray is a preeminent global law firm with approximately 1,500 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology and government. The firm has offices in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul, and has consistently been recognized for its leading practices in many areas, including private equity, M&A, finance, asset management, real estate, tax, antitrust, life sciences, health care, intellectual property, litigation & enforcement, privacy & cybersecurity, and business restructuring.

