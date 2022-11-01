Seasoned Leader David Trabulsi Joins WiTricity as Senior Vice President of Engineering

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WiTricity, the leader in wireless EV charging, welcomes automotive engineering leader David Trabulsi as Senior Vice President of Engineering. This is the latest of several strategic hires to support WiTricity's growth as the company delivers trailblazing wireless charging products to automakers, fleets, governments, and consumers.

"David's experience in high-volume product development is critical to WiTricity's next stage of growth," said Alex Gruzen, CEO of WiTricity. "His experience is unmatched, especially in bringing new technology to market at scale for global automakers. The future of the automotive industry is electric, and David will deliver breakthrough wireless charging products to increase EV adoption."

Trabulsi brings more than 25 years of Tier 1 automotive and consumer electronics experience, with extensive global leadership across all phases of product design and development. He's led international engineering organizations across industries with enterprise-wide success.

"WiTricity has shown technology leadership over the last decade, establishing industry standards for wireless EV charging and introducing the world's most advanced wireless charging products," said Trabulsi. "EV buyers want wireless charging, and I am excited to be part of the company that plays such an important role in moving the world to widespread adoption of EVs."

About WiTricity

WiTricity is the trailblazer in wireless charging for electric vehicles, leading the development and implementation of magnetic resonance technology across passenger and commercial vehicles alike. The company's technology is backed by an extensive patent portfolio and is the foundation for ratified global EV wireless charging standards including SAE, ISO and GB. Automakers and Tier 1 suppliers turn to WiTricity to help accelerate the adoption of EVs by eliminating the hassle of plug-in charging, enabling always-available wireless V2G, and setting the stage for future autonomy. Beyond EVs, WiTricity technology is essential to the wireless charging of all products, from consumer electronics to micro-mobility to robotics.

