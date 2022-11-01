Truly Gifted Is Simplifying the Art of Holiday Gifting

Luxury gift boutique features unique gifts for everyone on your list, all wrapped up with a signature bow and handwritten enclosure card.

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truly Gifted invites everyone to celebrate the season of giving with their signature complimentary gifting service. Holiday shoppers need only select the perfect present from the online boutique's collections and let Truly Gifted take care of the rest. From artful coffee table books to one-of-a-kind sweaters, every gift arrives to the recipient beautifully wrapped in luxury packaging topped with a handwritten card for an added touch. With an assortment of elevated gifts in a variety of categories, including home decor, bath and body, apparel and accessories, stationery, and jewelry, Truly Gifted makes it easy for anyone to give a thoughtful, beautiful gift.

"Holiday shopping can be so stressful, so we wanted to make it blissfully simple to give meaningful, personal gifts," said Jennifer Koman, Truly Gifted's founder. "With our signature gifting service, shoppers simply pick out their gift of choice and let us handle everything else, from wrapping, to handwriting an enclosure card, to shipping. We infuse every step of the gifting process with luxurious details to make sure both the giver and receiver enjoy every moment."

In addition to their full-service gifting experience, Truly Gifted is also releasing weekly gift guides in the lead up to the holidays to make it even easier to find the perfect gift. The boutique will share guides for a range of categories and personalities, including Gifts for the Foodie, Gifts for the Party Host, Gifts for the One Who Has Everything, and Luxury Stocking Stuffers. The guides will be published to their website every Monday from November 7 to December 5, giving shoppers plenty of time to peruse the curated selections.

"I've always been passionate about connecting, gifting, and making my friends and colleagues feel special," said Koman. "I love sharing that passion with our clients and am so excited to give holiday shoppers a truly delightful gifting experience."

With a background in the luxury retail industry, Koman has blended her love of gifting with her professional expertise in high end retail. She launched Truly Gifted in 2021 with the goal of simplifying the luxury gift giving experience. She is involved in every step of the process, from sourcing products throughout her extensive travels in the U.S. and Europe, to handwriting the personalized enclosure cards.

ABOUT TRULY GIFTED

Truly Gifted is a luxury online gift boutique serving clients in the United States. Founded in the belief that gifting is a love language, and that gifting to yourself is the most decadent form of self-care, Truly Gifted helps their clients bring emotions to life through gifting. Their curated selection of luxe gifts spans a variety of categories, including home decor, bath and body, baby gifts, apparel and accessories, journals and stationery, jewelry, and more. They source from chic brands including Addison Ross, Alicia Adams Alpaca, Dear Annabelle, Jane Win Jewelry, La Maison Bougie, Lingua Franca, Luxe Dominoes, Sloane Stationery and The Chai Box. In addition to their online boutique, Truly Gifted's St. Louis showroom is open by appointment for clients interested in personalized Gift Concierge services.

Truly Gifted is 100% female-owned and operated, and places an emphasis on partnerships with compelling, ethically minded brands. Of the 35+ brands featured in their collections, more than 80% are female-founded.

