Allegheny Health Network, Pittsburgh Riverhounds Unveil New AHN Montour Health + Sports Medicine Center

78-Acre Development Is One of Nation's Largest Sports Complexes and First with Onsite Healthcare Facility

State-of-the-art AHN Montour facility to provide convenient access to the AHN Orthopaedic Institute's leading sports medicine programs and services, as well as pediatric, primary care & diagnostic imaging

CORAOPOLIS, Pa., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives of Allegheny Health Network (AHN), Highmark Health, and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Soccer Club (SC) joined community leaders and elected officials today in Coraopolis to officially unveil the new AHN Montour Health + Sports Medicine Center. One of the largest sports complexes of its kind in the U.S., the 78-acre development includes multiple indoor and outdoor athletic fields conjoined with a 20,000-square-foot medical facility that will serve as a premier destination for sports performance training and medical care.

Located at 2419 State Avenue, the new facility is expected to open to patients on Monday, November 7.

Developed in collaboration with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, the AHN Montour Health + Sports Medicine Center currently features three turfed, FIFA regulation-sized soccer and multi-purpose fields, including one full-size indoor field for year-round use. Seven additional outdoor fields are under construction with expected completion in 2023. The new campus will be utilized as a practice site for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and home base for the Riverhounds Development Academy, which annually trains more than 5,000 athletes ranging from 4-18 years old.

Leading clinicians from the AHN Orthopaedic Institute will provide onsite orthopaedics and sports medicine services to patients and athletes of all ages at the Montour site, including physical/occupational therapy, sports performance training, a physician-led concussion diagnosis and management program, and more.

Patients will also have access at the sprawling campus to AHN primary care, pediatric care, laboratory services and diagnostic imaging, including X-ray and MRI.

"As part of AHN's commitment to improving the health and wellness of patients across Western Pennsylvania, we are so pleased to bring this incredible new resource to the community, and country, in partnership with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds," said Patrick DeMeo, MD, chair, AHN Orthopedic Institute. "Our exceptional team of caregivers looks forward to meeting the needs of patients and athletes at every level from this outstanding facility for decades to come."

From the AHN Orthpaedic Institute, the facility will be staffed by sports medicine primary care physician Ravi Ved, DO, as well as adult reconstruction surgeons Alan Slipak, MD, and Jeffrey Sewecke, DO; sports medicine surgeons Sam Akhavan, MD, DJ Phillips, MD, and Aaron Burgess, MD; foot and ankle surgeon James Sferra, MD; and orthopaedic spine surgeon Ryan Sauber, MD.

A key component of the new facility's offerings will be AHN's sports performance services led by Frank Velasquez, director of AHN sports performance and a nationally recognized specialist in sports performance training. AHN's comprehensive sports performance program includes personalized strength training and conditioning programs designed for active adults and athletes of any age and level, advanced injury prevention and recovery regimens for individuals and teams, and detailed sports performance evaluations.

Participants in the sports performance program will have access to state-of-the-art sports performance and recovery equipment such as the Alter G Anti-Gravity Treadmill; a Cryo-Sauna designed to promote faster healing of injuries; a Dynavision Visumotor System designed to enhance reaction times and coordination; a Vibration Drum and Platform used to assist with warm-up, exercises and cool down during workouts; and Recovery Pump Compression Boots that promote circulation and shorten injury recovery times.

The facility's Sports Science Lab – a first of its kind in the region – features advanced technology used to identify restrictions or areas of weakness within an athlete's body by capturing in-depth metrics and analytics. Trainers will use this information to aid them in building out an athlete's strength training template and progression plan.

AHN Pediatric and Primary Care Institutes will also offer services at AHN Montour, providing a full spectrum of comprehensive care from the earliest years on. Patients, and families, will be able to schedule annual visits, wellness checkups as well as seek acute care five days a week. AHN pediatrician Howard Topol, MD, and primary care physician Sarah Shinn, MD, are available for appointments beginning November 7.

AHN has been the official medical provider of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC since 2008. The new facility is another testament to the value of the organizations' long partnership, said Tuffy Shallenberger, owner of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and developer of the complex.

"We're grateful that Allegheny Health Network has been the longest-running partner of the Riverhounds organization, and a lot of work from everyone involved has gone into making this complex a reality," Shallenberger said. "This facility is going to be second to none, and it will provide terrific benefits to our organizations, the Coraopolis community and athletes from all around the region."

To learn more about sports medicine and performance at AHN, visit https://www.ahn.org/services/orthopaedic/specialties/sports-medicine.

About the Allegheny Health Network:

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org) is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is composed of 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, cardiovascular disease, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes and more. AHN employs approximately 21,000 people, has more than 2,600 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

About the Orthopaedic Institute at AHN

The AHN Orthopaedic Institute is one of the largest and most comprehensive orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine programs in the state of Pennsylvania. Its more than 70 affiliated orthopaedic surgeons and sports medicine specialists provide access to a full spectrum of care for musculoskeletal injuries and diseases, including advanced, minimally-invasive surgical approaches that help patients recover faster and with less pain. The Institute's comprehensive sports performance program provides individualized strength training, physical therapy, sports medicine, sports nutrition, and advanced recovery for developing youths, performing athletes and active adults. These programs follow industry-leading protocols and are supported by highly advanced technologies available in premiere facilities such as the AHN Cool Springs Sports Complex in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Designated an Official U.S. Olympic Regional Medical Center, AHN is one of a few leading medical providers selected by the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) to provide comprehensive medical services to elite Team USA athletes. AHN is also the official medical provider of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Riverhounds, Gannon University, Mercyhurst University and nearly 30 Western Pennsylvania area high school athletic programs. To learn more, visit www.ahn.org/services/orthopaedic.

About Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Established in 1999, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC is Pennsylvania's oldest professional soccer team and one of the longest-operating pro soccer teams in the United States. The team plays its home games at Highmark Stadium, which opened in 2013 as a team-owned, soccer-specific stadium in Pittsburgh's South Shore neighborhood. The team is an original member of the USL Championship, which began play in 2011 and has grown to become the world's largest second-division pro soccer league.

Developed in collaboration with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, the AHN Montour Health + Sports Medicine Center currently features three turfed, FIFA regulation-sized soccer and multi-purpose fields, including one full-size indoor field for year-round use. Seven additional outdoor fields are under construction with expected completion in 2023. (PRNewswire)

AHN’s comprehensive sports performance program includes personalized strength training and conditioning programs designed for active adults and athletes of any age and level, advanced injury prevention and recovery regimens for individuals and teams, and detailed sports performance evaluations. (PRNewswire)

One of the largest sports complexes of its kind in the U.S., the 78-acre development includes multiple indoor and outdoor athletic fields conjoined with a 20,000-square-foot medical facility that will serve as a premier destination for sports performance training and medical care. (PRNewswire)

Representatives of Allegheny Health Network (AHN), Highmark Health, and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Soccer Club (SC) joined community leaders and elected officials on November 2 in Coraopolis to officially unveil the new AHN Montour Health + Sports Medicine Center. (PRNewswire)

AHN Montour Health + Sports Medicine Center (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network