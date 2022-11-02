Horatio wins Inc. Magazine's Inaugural Power Partners Award

New York-based CX company, Horatio, is honored as one of Inc. Magazine's Power Partners on their inaugural list of the best B2B companies across the globe

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio , the customer service outsourcing company behind viral e-commerce, fintech, and celebrity-backed brands, has been named one of Inc. Magazine's Power Partners. Horatio was recognized in the Business Products and Services category, along. Inc. Magazine deems this list as "The Best B2B Companies Across The Globe."

The final list, which includes 252 companies, was drawn from thousands of applicants from around the world who vied to make the inaugural list. Horatio and other winners had to prove a record of going "to extraordinary lengths to drive its clients' businesses, according to Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine and Inc.com.

"We strive to go the extra mile for each and every Horatio client. We are grateful to Inc. for recognizing our innovation in the field of Customer Experience and the leaps we have taken over the last four years in pioneering a new era of CX," said Alex Ross, COO & co-founder at Horatio.

Horatio was founded in 2018 by three former Columbia Business School classmates, CEO Jose Herrera , COO Alex Ross and CFO Jared Karson . Horatio's business has grown fourfold from 2021 to 2022. In 2021, they opened a new office in the Dominican Republic and expanded their offices in New York City. Horatio serves next-generation digitally native clients in a variety of sectors including ecommerce, healthtech, technology, hospitality, fintech, and cryptocurrency.

The results of Inc.'s Power Partner Awards were announced on November 1st, 2022 on Inc.com in addition to being published in print as part of Inc. Magazine's November issue.

About Horatio:

Horatio is the trusted partner for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises in the world. Their on-brand customer support teams help them leverage CX as a revenue generator through personalized customer experience support. As seen on INC , Forbes, and Bloomberg , and the recipient of the 2022 Customer Contact Week Next Generation Leaders Award. Horatio is headquartered in New York City with main offshore offices located in Santo Domingo and Santiago, Dominican Republic. For more information please visit www.hirehoratio.com .

