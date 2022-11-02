THE HUB GARAGE TO PREMIER A ONE-OF-A-KIND CAR DEDICATED TO IMPROVING THE LIVES OF SINGLE MOMS

New digital and experiential campaign debuts with a life-size coffee cup car

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hub Garage, a nonprofit organization dedicated to repairing cars for single moms, announced today they have created a one-of-a-kind car, made entirely out of coffee cups. The "cup car" was created to generate awareness for the millions of single moms nationwide who need reliable transportation to provide for themselves and their families. While it isn't a working car, the cup car will encourage people to donate what they usually spend on a cup of coffee to The Hub Garage. By doing so, they will help keep single moms in the driver's seat of their lives.

The Hub Garage is the non-profit arm of Christian Brothers Automotive repair shops. They fundraise to provide single moms reliable cars, empowering them to provide better lives for their families. (PRNewswire)

The cup car will make its debut on Music Lane in Austin on Saturday, November 5th, 2022. People walking by will be able to take pictures with the colorful car and make donations via a QR code.

It will be on display at SOCO Hotel from Sunday, November 6th, through Thursday, November 10th.

"We made the car out of coffee cups to help other moms realize they could donate what they usually spend on a cup of coffee to The Hub Garage and help single moms get their car repaired. Being a mom is hard and being a single mom is harder. There is no Plan B when their car goes down," said Jaclyn Dowdle, The Hub Garage Chief of Staff.

The Hub Garage Founder, Jonathan Carr added, "100% of donations to The Hub Garage go directly to car repairs for single moms. People can feel good knowing their money is going directly to other moms who need help."

"There are currently over 10 million single moms in the United States and nearly 30% of those moms are living below the poverty line. If these moms don't have functioning transportation it affects their ability to get to work and get their kids to school. It affects the trajectory of their lives," stated Christy Kobuszewski, Chief Operations Officer for The Hub Garage.

The Hub Garage partners with a growing number of auto repair shops across the country to help single moms keep their cars on the road.

For more information about The Hub Garage, please visit us online at www.thehubgarage.org

