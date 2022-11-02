InventHelp Inventor Develops Biodegradable Bed Pan (JXA-186)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved bed pan option to prevent contamination associated with reusing improperly cleaned bed pans," said an inventor, from Fruit Cove, Fla., "so I invented the BIODEGRADABLE BED PAN. My bed pan design could also have a more positive environmental impact."

The patent-pending invention provides a more eco-friendly design for bed pans. In doing so, it eliminates plastic waste associated with traditional bed pans. It also eliminates the need to sanitize and reuse bed pans and it could help to reduce the spread of germs and viruses in hospital settings. The invention features a simple and sanitary design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hospitals, nursing homes, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

