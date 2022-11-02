PNC BANK, N.A. CHANGES PRIME RATE

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC Bank, N.A. announced an increase in its prime lending rate. The new rate of 7.00% is effective tomorrow, Nov. 3, 2022.

