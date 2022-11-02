Quickplay, Vionlabs spur personalization, monetization of FAST and VOD services

AI-powered solution increases content activations by >50%; creates new ad opportunities

TORONTO and STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Quickplay and Vionlabs today announced a technology integration that uses AI-based analysis of video files to dramatically increase viewer engagement and satisfaction, as well as ad monetization by OTT providers.

Quickplay is partnering with Vionlabs to drive FAST/AVOD engagement and revenue (CNW Group/Quickplay) (PRNewswire)

The companies are bringing together Quickplay's award-winning, cloud-native CMS and Vionlabs' Fingerprint Plus solution to create actionable media fingerprints and video descriptors without requiring any traditional content metadata fields. Service providers can use the integration to capitalize on two key market opportunities: intelligent ad point detection for targeted ads, improved audience personalization, and deeper engagement across AVOD services and FAST virtual linear channels.

The integration uses AI-derived metadata for content moods, micro-genres, story descriptors, keywords, and more to deliver richer, more nuanced video recommendations, increasing activations across OTT providers' content libraries and resulting in a more than 50% increase in catalog activation. The higher activation is a direct result of high-quality data coverage for the catalog and advanced personalization algorithms that leverage the video descriptors.

"Engaging subscribers beyond marquee content translates directly into long-term value for the streaming providers," said Naveen Narayanan, head of sports and data products for Quickplay. "With Vionlabs' AI technology and video expertise, we're able to ingest high-quality, highly-accurate descriptions of the content that can be used to tailor experiences to specific viewers based on their implicit and explicit preferences."

Using an advanced, purpose-built neural network model, Fingerprint Plus analyzes and enriches every content asset ingested into the Quickplay video platform – including source video assets that lack rich, descriptive metadata. Quickplay's personalization engine utilizes the enriched assets to create tailored experiences for maximizing audience engagement. The solution also identifies the optimal points in the video to insert ads so that they complement the viewing experience.

"According to a recent PWC study, 54 percent of users cite poor ad experience as the main reason for leaving the service," said Marcus Bergström, CEO of Vionlabs. "Combining the power of Quickplay's Video CMS with our Fingerprint Plus solution enables ads to be inserted with minimal disruption to the user experience, keeping viewers at the screen and directly benefiting the bottom line."

About Vionlabs

Vionlabs empowers brands to release the potential of all content and differentiate the consumer viewing experience using the first of its kind AI video-audio platform that analyzes consumer mood and long-format video-audio files. The Vionlabs Fingerprint Plus solution empowers streaming services, entertainment companies, telecoms, software companies, and advertising platforms to create unique user experiences in a scalable way—all without the use of third-party data. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vionlabs supports notable clients such as Deutsche Telekom, Canela, and Tele2. Learn more at www.vionlabs.com .

About Quickplay

Quickplay is leading cloud transformations of OTT and in-home experiences for pay-TV, telcos, and MVPDs. The company's cloud-native platform leverages a transformative Gen5 architecture for unparalleled performance in delivering premium video, handling complex use cases, and scaling to millions of viewers. Founded by a team that has built and operated dozens of Tier 1 OTT services worldwide, Quickplay is powering immersive sports, live experiences and personalized entertainment on any screen. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego and Chennai, India. For more information, visit quickplay.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quickplay