Sutherland Ranked a Star Performer in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Finance and Accounting Outsourcing

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutherland, an experience-led digital transformation company, today announced it has been ranked as a "Major Contender" and a "Star Performer" on Everest Group's Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.

Sutherland was a stand-out among clients for its agility, transparency in operations, and relationship management.

Everest Group PEAK Matrix® is a proprietary framework to assess FAO service providers based on their vision, capabilities, and impact on the FAO market. It is designed to help organizations better understand the service provider landscape. The assessments adopt a fact-based approach leveraging proprietary data, market experience, buyer interactions, and provider/vendor briefing to help organizations decide which vendors and service providers will best serve their needs.

"Sutherland follows a platform-led approach, leveraging a suite of digital assets including Prodigy Digital Finance platform, Sutherland Perform (quality monitoring of agent interactions), and Sentinel AI (work at home security and compliance platform) augmented by its robust partnerships ecosystem to serve end-to-end F&A requirements of its clients," said Vignesh Kannan, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Sutherland's high client satisfaction ratings, strong YoY growth in revenue, particularly in BFSI and CPG & Retail verticals, and ongoing investments to expand its capabilities in R2R space and industry-specific F&A solutions have helped strengthen its position as a Major Contender and achieve a Star Performer status in Everest Group's 2022 Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment."

Sutherland was one of the few providers with deep capabilities in the Order to Cash and Customer Experience area, complemented by a Digital Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) model that offers a high degree of agility, modularity, flexibility and limited up-front investments for clients. This acknowledgement showcases Sutherland's reliability as a partner in digital transformation.

"CFOs continue to navigate an uncertain economic environment while simultaneously dealing with the challenges of driving growth and accelerating functional and enterprise digital transformation. Our recognition as a Star Performer further affirms our success. It's exciting to be recognized for the value our outcomes-driven, digitally-enabled Finance solutions bring to clients in the form of higher ROI and faster time to value." said Banwari Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer, BFSI & Digital Business Services, at Sutherland.

About Sutherland

Sutherland is an experience-led digital transformation company. Our mission is to deliver exceptionally designed and engineered experiences for customers, providers and employees. For over 35 years, we have cared for our client's customers, delivering measurable results and accelerating growth. Our proprietary, AI-based products and platforms are built using robust IP and automation. We are a team of global professionals, operationally effective, culturally meshed, and committed to our clients and to one another. We call it One Sutherland.

