Valvoline to Report Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2022 and Host Webcast on November 15

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance delivering quick and convenient service, today announced that it plans to report financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter on November 15, 2022. A live audio webcast with analysts and investors will also be held on Nov. 15 from 8 a.m to 9:30 am ET.

The webcast and slide presentation will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at http://investors.valvoline.com. Shortly after the call concludes, a replay of the webcast will be available on this same website.

About Valvoline™

The Quick, Easy, Trusted name in preventive vehicle maintenance, Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) leads the industry with vehicle service innovations that simplify consumers lives and take the worry out of car care. With an average customer rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars*, Valvoline has built a new model for transparency in vehicle maintenance. From its signature 15 minute, stay-in-your-car oil change to cabin air filters to battery replacements to tire rotations, the Company's model offers maintenance solutions for all types of vehicles. The Company operates and franchises over 1,700 service center locations through its Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM and Great Canadian Oil Change retail locations. To learn more, or to find a Valvoline service center near you, visit Valvoline.com.

