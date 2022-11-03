ALERION AVIATION ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF RICHARD ZISKIND AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

Recognized leader in aviation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Ziskind has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer of Alerion Aviation. He is responsible for all commercial aspects of the company related to client experience, aircraft management, sales, marketing, and business development. Prior to Alerion, Ziskind was Vice President and Managing Director for Crystal Luxury Air, a business segment for the luxury cruise line Crystal Cruises. Ziskind was responsible for leading the client experience, operations, sales, and marketing for the company's luxury aircraft fleet of BBJ and Bombardier aircraft, employing over 60 team members of pilots, cabin attendants and technicians. His responsibilities included oversight of all product offering, asset acquisition, corporate structure, and regulatory compliance for the entire Crystal aircraft division.

Before Crystal Luxury Air, Ziskind held senior positions with large multi-fleet airlines, private jet companies, and special aircraft platforms for large commercial programs, international government entities, and heads of state. During Ziskind's 30 years in the aviation industry, he has led global projects related to aircraft acquisitions, sales, and leasing programs.

Mr. Ziskind has compiled an admirable portfolio of successful luxury aircraft offerings and has earned a reputation for morphing these profitable entities into even more successful private jet ventures and leading new projects into untapped areas of opportunity. "Every day brings new challenges and opportunities. Every day we aim to fly higher - to achieve more for the clients who trust in us and our team - and I would not want it any other way". - R. Ziskind

Ziskind earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from Bernard M. Baruch College in New York. Ziskind has participated on advisory boards with the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), National Air Carrier Association (NACA) and The Wings Club.

About Alerion Aviation

Alerion Aviation provides an unmatched level of service, safety, and privacy for private jet charters as well as aircraft management, maintenance, and worldwide aviation consulting. It manages and operates 20 midsize, super-mid, and heavy jets, all available for charter. The company's commitment to safety has garnered prestigious, third-party ratings, including the ARGUS Platinum Elite Rating, Wyvern and IS-BAO Stage 3 certification. For more information, please call (855.fly.alrn) or visit flyalerion.com.

