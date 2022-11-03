Element Hotels and Lettuce Grow Join Forces to Bring Travelers Fresh and Free Produce on the Go, From Bend to Atlanta

Guests will have access to herbs and greens right at their fingertips, along with chef-curated recipes to create healthy, locally sourced dishes

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Hotels , part of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, today unveils an innovative collaboration with Lettuce Grow , a nationally recognized leader of hydroponic gardening. Together, they are providing travelers with direct access to free, farm-fresh produce while on the road. Element Hotels is driven by a wellness-first mindset that is deeply rooted in its commitment to sustainability and providing a balanced stay while redefining the longer stay experience. Designed for the healthy, active traveler, Element's signature fully equipped kitchens make eating nutritiously a little bit easier while away from home.

Lettuce Grow Farmstand in Element Hotel lobby (PRNewswire)

This first-of-its-kind hospitality collaboration brings all the perks of mindful eating to travelers, no matter how long they stay or how far they're away from home. Starting in November 2022, travelers staying in select Element Hotels can wake up to Element's signature Rise® breakfast, garnished with fresh herbs and greens sourced from a Lettuce Grow Farmstand on-property. During their stay, guests will also have the opportunity to harvest their own produce directly from the Farmstand to bring up to their private studio kitchens, embracing clean eating by giving their bodies the fuel they need for whatever adventure they have in store.

"Element Hotels has always believed that everyone deserves to be well, no matter who they are or where they're coming from, which is why we've made it a top priority to provide locally grown options and sensible choices for our guests," said Marlon Whyte, Global Brand Leader, Element Hotels. "Lettuce Grow helps us achieve this in a way that is environmentally friendly, while also creating a fun, unique, and complimentary experience for groups to come together and reconnect over a nutritious meal."

For Element Guests, Access to Fresh Produce is Always in Season

Travelers are often uniquely challenged by a lack of healthy food options, at times being forced to opt for the nearest or quickest meal available. This collaboration solves a common travel problem by not only offering fresh ingredients, but also fully equipped kitchens and recipes that are tasty and easy to follow, because eating well should never be compromised. The range of delicious herbs and greens is sure to be a great addition to any meal, or the perfect complement to a refreshing craft cocktail, and can be harvested right in the Element hotel lobbies.

Lettuce Grow Farmstands yield the same amount of produce as a 40-square-foot farm, all within a one four-foot-square footprint. They're also sustainable, eliminating waste and reducing CO2 emissions and water use by more than 98 percent. Each Element Farmstand will be equipped with six to eight varieties of leafy greens and herbs inspired by ingredients found in Element's Rise® breakfast. All varieties are sustainably grown, non-GMO, unprocessed, and packed with flavor. The offerings will range from: classic butter lettuce, arugula, rainbow Swiss chard, bok choy, and popular herbs like parsley, dill, cilantro, and green onion.

"I'm proud to be a part of Lettuce Grow's ongoing journey to make healthy eating fun and easy," said Zooey Deschanel, Co-Founder, Lettuce Grow. "I know first-hand how difficult it can be to eat well while traveling and I'm excited our partnership with Element Hotels will allow people to prioritize their health while on the go."

The Farmstands are growing at select Element locations across the U.S., including:

Each Element location also features Studio Commons, an industry-first room concept that blends a hotel room with a home rental, providing a flexible living space anchored by four private guest rooms, complete with a fully equipped kitchen for groups to spend time together privately.

Exclusive, Locally Inspired Chef-Curated Recipes

In addition to complimentary greens at the above locations, Element guests will also have access to exclusive recipes curated by Michelin award-winning Chef, Sammy Monsour . He will create one-of-a-kind recipes inspired by the unique regions of each hotel with locally sourced ingredients. Chef Sammy is passionate about the environment and dedicated to increasing access to healthy and nutritious protein for all while improving biodiversity in kitchens throughout the globe for a more diverse, sustainable, and delicious future.

"At Lettuce Grow, we believe cultivating community partnerships furthers our mission to help people reconnect with their food and lead healthier lives," said Jacob Pechenik, Founder and CEO, Lettuce Grow. "Now, Element Hotels' guests will experience the joys of harvesting their own fresh, vibrant herbs and vegetables, grown right in front of their eyes."

Marriott Bonvoy Members Can Access Produce That Keeps on Giving

Marriott Bonvoy – Marriott International's award-winning travel program – provides members with endless benefits and the chance to earn points for hotel stays, exclusive rates, room upgrades, late checkout and more taking them everywhere they want to go. More travel means more points, offering unlimited travel possibilities. Members will receive special offers on Lettuce Grow products, so they can eat healthfully any time of year.

Additionally, members will have the opportunity to bid on and redeem an exclusive Lettuce Grow experience in early 2023 through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments™ platform, which provides access to amazing once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The Moments experience will include a stay at one of the participating Element Hotels and a private cooking demonstration with Chef Sammy Monsour in Element's Studio Commons. To continue eating mindfully, the member will also receive a Lettuce Grow Farmstand for their own home.

To book an Element Hotels stay, visit www.ElementHotels.com. To learn more about Element and Lettuce Grow, visit www.LettuceGrow.com/Element-Hotels.

About Element by Westin®

With more than 90 hotels across North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific, Element Hotels is designed for today's healthy, active traveler who wants to maintain the balance of daily routines while on the road. Offering many of the comforts of home, Element caters to those looking to stay both short and long-term. All hotels have an outdoor-inspired, sustainability-focused design philosophy and feature spacious and airy guest rooms with in-room kitchens, spa-inspired bathrooms, and signature Heavenly® Beds. The brand's signature amenities include a complimentary healthful Rise breakfast and a Relax evening reception. Always prioritizing guest wellness, all hotels are equipped with 24/7 Motion Fitness centers, all-natural saline pools, and a Bikes to Borrow program. Further increasing flexibility and convenience for small groups, Element now offers Studio Commons, a one-of-a-kind room concept with private communal space to cook, convene, or relax together. For more information, visit www.ElementHotels.com and follow along on Facebook and Instagram . Element is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit www.MarriottBonvoy.com .

About Lettuce Grow

Lettuce Grow is a mission-driven organization with the goal of empowering consumers to lead the transition to a sustainable food system. Lettuce Grow's hydroponic gardening system, the Farmstand, helps people grow and harvest 20% of their own fresh produce, eliminating food waste and reducing water and carbon impact by more than 98%. Designed for home growers regardless of time, space, or growing experience, Lettuce Grow provides living starter plants that mature into nutritious food easily in the Farmstand, bringing joy and simplicity to harvesting your own produce. With its commitment to improving access to fresh, healthy food for everyone, Lettuce Grow established the Lettuce Give program which donates 1 Farmstand to a school or other non-profit organization for every 10 sold. For additional information visit www.LettuceGrow.com or @lettucegrow .

