ICHNOS SCIENCES DATA SELECTED FOR PRESENTATION AT THE 64TH ASH ANNUAL MEETING

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ichnos Sciences Inc., a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative multispecific immune cell engager antibodies in oncology, today announced that four abstracts highlighting data on its pipeline assets have been selected for presentation at the upcoming 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. The meeting will be held December 10-13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana.
These abstracts highlight three assets – ISB 1342, ISB 1442 and ISB 2001 – two of which are currently in Phase 1 clinical studies in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The data to be presented will discuss the potential of the company's proprietary BEAT® platform1 and its growing momentum toward providing curative therapies that may extend and improve lives.
"Our work is grounded in the notion that cure is possible and the understanding that there is room for novel thinking in the pursuit of effective, disease-centric therapies for oncology," said Cyril Konto, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Ichnos Sciences. "Ichnos is focused on harnessing the power of the immune system in the fight against cancer, and we are pleased to have been selected to present data supporting this approach at the ASH Annual Meeting."
More information about the presentations is detailed below:
ASH 2022 Presentations
Title
Details (all times in Central Time)
Oral Presentation: ISB 2001, a First-in-Class Trispecific BCMA and CD38 T Cell Engager Designed to Overcome Mechanisms of Escape from Treatments for Multiple Myeloma by Targeting Two Antigens
Saturday, December 10, 2022, 4:00 - 5:30 p.m.
Presentation Time: 5:00 p.m.
Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans Theater C
Session: Multiple Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Basic and Translational
Publication Number: 353
Poster Presentation: Initial Results of Dose Escalation of ISB 1342, a Novel CD3xCD38 Bispecific Antibody, in Patients with Relapsed / Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM)
Sunday, December 11, 2022, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D
Session: Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Prospective Therapeutic Trials: Poster II
Publication Number: 3233
Poster Presentation: Preclinical Evaluation of ISB 1442, a First-in-Class CD38 and CD47 Bispecific Antibody Innate Cell Modulator for the Treatment of AML and T-ALL
Sunday, December 11, 2022, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D
Session: Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Investigational Therapies, Excluding Transplantation and Cellular Immunotherapies: Poster II
Publication Number: 2775
Poster Presentation: A Phase 1/2, First-in-Human, Multicenter, Open-Label, Dose Escalation and Dose-Expansion Study of Single-Agent ISB 1442 in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Monday, December 12, 2022, 6:00 PM - 8:00 p.m.
Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D
Publication Number: 4571
Session: Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Prospective Therapeutic Trials: Poster III
The full ASH 2022 Annual Meeting abstracts are available for review at: https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting/abstracts
About Ichnos Sciences Inc.
A fully integrated, global biotech with the spirit of a start-up, Ichnos is shifting the way the world thinks about innovation in medicine through its research and development of transformative, disease-centric treatments in oncology. The company, with headquarters in New York, N.Y., is rapidly advancing a clinical-stage pipeline of novel, first-in-class candidates designed to address complex diseases and to treat patients holistically. With its patented BEAT® technology platform and pioneering teams, Ichnos Sciences has a mission to provide breakthrough, curative therapies that will extend and improve lives, writing a new chapter in healthcare.
For more information, visit IchnosSciences.com.
