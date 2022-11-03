Olshan Recognized as "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News-Best Lawyers® for Securities/Capital Markets, Real Estate, Commercial Litigation, Advertising, Trusts & Estates and Employee Benefits

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers recognized Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP as a "Best Law Firm" for 2023 in five practice areas nationwide and six practice areas regionally in the following categories:

Securities/Capital Markets Law - "Tier 1" in both National and New York City Metropolitan

Real Estate Law - "Tier 1" in New York City Metropolitan and "Tier 2" in National

Trusts & Estates - "Tier 1" in both National and New York City Metropolitan

Advertising Law - "Tier 2" in both National and New York City Metropolitan

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law – "Tier 1" in New York City Metropolitan and "Tier 2" in National

Commercial Litigation – "Tier 3" in New York City Metropolitan

Olshan has been consistently recognized as one of the premier mid-sized law firms in the country, including:

Named by Chambers USA 2022 as a premier law firm for Corporate/M&A Shareholder Activism (Top Tier 1), as well as Advertising: Transactional & Regulatory, Litigation: General Commercial, and Real Estate: Mainly Dirt, with eight Olshan lawyers, including five lawyers in the Shareholder Activist practice, named as Leading Lawyers

Selection of ten of the firm's lawyers as The Best Lawyers in America© 2023 along with the selection of two lawyers to the "Ones to Watch" list

Selection of 38 attorneys to the Super Lawyers® 2023 New York Metro list

Recognized by The Legal 500 US 2022 as a Leading Law Firm in Shareholder Activism (Tier 1) with Seven Attorneys Ranked, and in Advertising with Two Attorneys Ranked

About Olshan

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a law firm based in New York, represents major businesses and entrepreneurs in their most significant transactions, problems and opportunities. Olshan's clients range from public companies, hedge, venture capital, private equity and other investment funds to entrepreneurs and private companies worldwide. Clients choose Olshan for innovative strategies and sophisticated, game-changing advice in corporate, securities law, equity investment and shareholder activism, complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and advertising. Since its founding, Olshan has offered an alternative to the AmLaw 50 law firm business model with responsive, independent and client-focused legal counsel provided by the firm's senior lawyers.

