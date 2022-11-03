QUAKER HOUGHTON ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Net sales of $492.2 million increased 10% compared to Q3'21 driven by higher selling prices

Reported net income of $25.9 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.44

Non-GAAP net income of $31.2 million and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $1.74

Delivered $70.3 million of adjusted EBITDA, a 6% increase compared to $66.2 million in Q3'21

Sequential margin improvement as we executed on our value-based pricing initiatives

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton ("the Company") (NYSE: KWR), the global leader in industrial process fluids, today announced its third quarter 2022 results.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in millions, except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales $ 492.2

$ 449.1

$ 1,458.8

$ 1,314.1 Net income attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation 25.9

31.1

60.0

103.2 Earnings per diluted share attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation 1.44

1.73

3.35

5.76 Non-GAAP net income * 31.2

29.4

80.3

99.8 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share * 1.74

1.63

4.48

5.56 Adjusted EBITDA * 70.3

66.2

189.2

213.4























* Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliations section below for additional information

Third Quarter 2022 Consolidated Results

Third quarter 2022 net sales were $492.2 million, an increase of 10% compared to $449.1 million in the prior year quarter primarily due to an increase in selling price and product mix of approximately 25% and additional net sales from acquisitions of 1%, partially offset by a 9% decrease in organic sales volumes and a 7% unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation. The increase in selling price and product mix was primarily attributable to double-digit price increases in all segments implemented to offset raw material and other cost inflation. The decline in organic sales volumes was primarily attributable to softer market conditions, particularly in Europe and Asia/Pacific, the wind-down of the tolling agreement for products previously divested related to the Quaker Houghton combination and the impact of the war in Ukraine.

The Company generated net income in the third quarter of 2022 of $25.9 million or $1.44 per diluted share, compared to the prior year quarter net income of $31.1 million or $1.73 per diluted share. Excluding non-recurring and non-core items in each period, the Company's third quarter of 2022 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.74 compared to $1.63 in the prior year quarter. The Company's third quarter of 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $70.3 million increased approximately 6% compared to $66.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in net sales and an improvement in gross margins compared to the prior year period.

Andy Tometich, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "I am pleased with the performance in the third quarter against a continued challenging macroeconomic backdrop and significant foreign currency headwinds. We executed on our value-based pricing actions, realizing 25% year-over-year pricing gains, remained vigilant on costs, and drove an improvement in our margins. Volumes were impacted by a softer end market environment, primarily in Europe and China, however we have continued to deliver above market growth in 2022 through net new business wins by demonstrating the value of our products and services.

Looking ahead, we expect the current uneven demand environment and seasonal demand trends to weigh on our end markets in the fourth quarter. We expect to deliver sequential margin expansion in the fourth quarter of 2022 as we continue to work to return to pre-pandemic margin levels. We remain focused on improving our profitability through additional pricing and cost controls and simplifying our operating model to align with the macroeconomic environment, while continuing to prioritize new business wins.

The resilience of our business is evident, and our differentiated customer intimate model is core to our strategy. Importantly, we will continue to invest in our strategic growth initiatives and advance our global efficiency measures to maximize the benefit of our expertise and scale and better position the Company to drive long-term profitable growth."

Third Quarter 2022 Segment Results

The Company's third quarter 2022 operating performance of each of its four reportable operating segments: (i) Americas; (ii) Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA"); (iii) Asia/Pacific; and (iv) Global Specialty Businesses, are further described below.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Net Sales* 2022

2021

2022

2021 Americas $ 186.5

$ 150.8

$ 513.4

$ 425.3 EMEA 113.4

122.2

362.1

365.5 Asia/Pacific 91.2

98.7

295.3

286.9 Global Specialty Businesses 101.1

77.4

288.0

236.4





















Segment operating earnings*

Americas $ 45.0

$ 31.3

$ 108.0

$ 97.2 EMEA 9.9

20.2

39.9

68.8 Asia/Pacific 23.3

23.3

67.5

74.0 Global Specialty Businesses 30.7

20.7

83.6

69.0





* Refer to the Segment Measures and Reconciliations section below for additional information

The Americas and Global Specialty Businesses delivered double-digit year-over-year sales growth in the third quarter of 2022 driven by double-digit increases in selling price and product mix. EMEA and Asia/Pacific also benefitted from double-digit increases in selling price and product mix, however this was offset by a significant foreign currency translation headwind in EMEA that also impacted Asia/Pacific and Global Specialties Businesses. Global Specialty Businesses delivered a double-digit increase in organic sales volumes, compared to the prior year quarter, while the other segments organic sales volumes were adversely impacted by the factors described above for consolidated results. Operating earnings from the Americas and Global Specialty Businesses increased compared to the prior year quarter driven by the net sales growth and an improvement in margins. Asia/Pacific operating earnings were in-line with the prior year quarter due to an improvement in margins which offset the decline in net sales whereas EMEA operating earnings declined due to softer market conditions and continued cost inflation which further impacted margins.

All four segments benefitted from increases in selling price and product mix compared to the second quarter of 2022, as we continued to work with customers to implement our value-based pricing initiatives. Organic sales volumes increased compared to the second quarter of 2022 in the Americas and Global Specialty Businesses but declined in Asia/Pacific and EMEA, primarily due to softer market conditions as well as lower sales volumes attributable to the war in Ukraine, and the Company's ongoing value-based pricing initiatives, partially offset by net new business wins. All segments were also unfavorably impacted by foreign currency translation.

Cash Flow and Liquidity Highlights

The Company had a net operating cash outflow of $17.9 million during the third quarter of 2022, bringing the year-to-date net operating cash outflow to $26.3 million, compared to a net operating cash inflow of $2.5 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The net operating cash outflow year-over-year reflects lower year-to-date operating performance in 2022 compared to 2021 as well as continued working capital investments, primarily related to higher accounts receivable due to year-over-year increases in net sales, higher inventory due higher raw material costs as well as lower levels of accounts payable due to quarterly timing differences year-over-year.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company's total gross debt was $954.1 million, and its cash and cash equivalents was $138.9 million. The Company's net debt was approximately $815.2 million, and its net debt divided by its trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA was approximately 3.3x.

Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliations

The information included in this press release includes non-GAAP (unaudited) financial information that includes EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information as they enhance a reader's understanding of the financial performance of the Company, are indicative of future operating performance of the Company, and facilitate a comparison among fiscal periods, as the non-GAAP financial measures exclude items that are not indicative of future operating performance or not considered core to the Company's operations. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company presents EBITDA which is calculated as net income attributable to the Company before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, and taxes on income before equity in net (loss) income of associated companies. The Company also presents adjusted EBITDA which is calculated as EBITDA plus or minus certain items that are not indicative of future operating performance or not considered core to the Company's operations. In addition, the Company presents non-GAAP operating income which is calculated as operating income plus or minus certain items that are not indicative of future operating performance or not considered core to the Company's operations. Adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP operating margin are calculated as the percentage of adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating income to consolidated net sales, respectively. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide transparent and useful information and are widely used by investors, analysts, and peers in our industry as well as by management in assessing the operating performance of the Company on a consistent basis.

Additionally, the Company presents non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share as additional performance measures. Non-GAAP net income is calculated as adjusted EBITDA, defined above, less depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, and taxes on income before equity in net (loss) income of associated companies, in each case adjusted, as applicable, for any depreciation, amortization, interest or tax impacts resulting from the non-core items identified in the reconciliation of net income attributable to the Company to adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share is calculated as non-GAAP net income per diluted share as accounted for under the "two-class share method." The Company believes that non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share provide transparent and useful information and are widely used by investors, analysts, and peers in our industry as well as by management in assessing the operating performance of the Company on a consistent basis.

As it relates to 2022 projections for the Company as well as other forward-looking information described further above, the Company has not provided guidance for comparable GAAP measures or a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure because it is unable to determine with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items necessary to calculate such measures without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, certain non-recurring or non-core items the Company may record that could materially impact net income, as well as the impact of COVID-19. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on the U.S. GAAP reported results for the guidance period.

The Company's reference to trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA within this press release refers to the twelve month period ended September 30, 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $250.0 million, which includes (i) the nine months ended September 30, 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $189.2 million, as presented in the non-GAAP reconciliations below, and (ii) the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $274.1 million, as presented in the non-GAAP reconciliations included in the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2021 results press release dated February 24, 2022, less (iii) the nine months ended September 30, 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $213.4 million, as presented in the non-GAAP reconciliations below.

Certain of the prior period non-GAAP financial measures presented in the following tables have been adjusted to conform with current period presentation. The following tables reconcile the Company's non-GAAP financial measures (unaudited) to their most directly comparable GAAP (unaudited) financial measures (dollars in thousands unless otherwise noted, except per share amounts):

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Margin Reconciliations



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating income $ 44,609

$ 36,010

$ 105,915

$ 119,720

Combination, restructuring and other 717

5,083

7,421

20,371

acquisition-related expenses (a)







Strategic planning and transformation expenses 4,545

—

10,745

—

Executive transition costs 913

285

2,097

1,097

Russia-Ukraine conflict related expenses 88

—

2,183

—

Facility remediation costs, net —

1,490

—

1,490

Other charges 70

320

546

613

Non-GAAP operating income $ 50,942

$ 43,188

$ 128,907

$ 143,291

Non-GAAP operating margin (%) 10.3 %

9.6 %

8.8 %

10.9 %

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin

and Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliations







Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation $ 25,867

$ 31,058

$ 60,026

$ 103,243

Depreciation and amortization (a)(b) 19,908

21,542

61,491

66,334

Interest expense, net 8,389

5,637

20,228

16,725

Taxes on income before equity in net (loss) income 10,185

795

14,425

26,702

of associated companies (c)







EBITDA $ 64,349

$ 59,032

$ 156,170

$ 213,004

Equity loss (income) in a captive insurance company 174

(108)

2,199

(4,071)

Combination, restructuring and other 717

4,906

9,817

14,265

acquisition-related expenses (a)







Strategic planning and transformation expenses 4,545

—

10,745

—

Executive transition costs 913

285

2,097

1,097

Russia-Ukraine conflict related expenses 88

—

2,183

—

Facility remediation (recovery) costs, net (1,104)

2,019

(1,104)

2,019

Brazilian non-income tax credits —

—

—

(13,293)

Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

6,763

—

Other charges 609

35

356

353

Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,291

$ 66,169

$ 189,226

$ 213,374

Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 14.3 %

14.7 %

13.0 %

16.2 %



















Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,291

$ 66,169

$ 189,226

$ 213,374

Less: Depreciation and amortization - adjusted (a)(b) 19,908

21,365

61,491

65,616

Less: Interest expense, net 8,389

5,637

20,228

16,725

Less: Taxes on income before equity in net 10,821

9,765

27,189

31,277

income of associated companies – adjusted (c)







Non-GAAP net income $ 31,173

$ 29,402

$ 80,318

$ 99,756





































Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share Reconciliations







Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation common shareholders $ 1.44

$ 1.73

$ 3.35

$ 5.76

Equity loss (income) in a captive insurance company per diluted share 0.01

(0.01)

0.12

(0.23)

Combination, restructuring and other acquisition-related expenses per diluted share (a) 0.04

0.22

0.45

0.64

Strategic planning and transformation expenses per diluted share 0.19

—

0.46

—

Executive transition costs per diluted share 0.04

0.01

0.09

0.05

Russia-Ukraine conflict related expenses per diluted share 0.01

—

0.11

—

Facility remediation (recovery) costs, net per diluted share (0.05)

0.09

(0.05)

0.09

Brazilian non-income tax credits per diluted share —

(0.04)

—

(0.48)

Loss on extinguishment of debt per diluted share —

—

0.29

—

Other charges per diluted share 0.04

—

0.03

0.02

Impact of certain discrete tax items per diluted share 0.02

(0.37)

(0.37)

(0.29)

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 1.74

$ 1.63

$ 4.48

$ 5.56



























(a) The Company recorded $0.2 million and $0.7 million of accelerated depreciation expense related to the Quaker Houghton combination during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 all of which was recorded in cost of goods sold ("COGS"). These amounts recorded within COGS are included in the caption Combination, restructuring and other acquisition-related expenses in the reconciliation of Operating income to Non-GAAP operating income and GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation common shareholders to Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share. In addition, the total amounts of such depreciation are included within the caption Depreciation and amortization in the reconciliation of Net income attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation to Adjusted EBITDA; however, they are excluded in the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Non-GAAP net income. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company recorded expenses of $2.4 million related to indemnification assets. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recognized a gain of $5.4 million associated with the sale of certain held-for-sale real property assets which was the result of the Company's manufacturing footprint integration plan. These amounts were recorded within Other (expense) income, net and therefore are included in the caption Combination, restructuring and other acquisition-related expenses in the reconciliation of Net income attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation to Adjusted EBITDA and GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation common shareholders to Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, however it is excluded in the reconciliation of Operating income to Non-GAAP operating income. (b) Depreciation and amortization for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes $0.3 million and $0.8 million, respectively, and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 included $0.3 million and $0.9 million, respectively, of amortization expense recorded within equity in net income of associated companies in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, which is attributable to the amortization of the fair value step up for the Company's 50% interest in a Houghton joint venture in Korea as a result of required purchase accounting. (c) Taxes on income before equity in net (loss) income of associated companies – adjusted includes the Company's tax expense adjusted for the impact of any current and deferred income tax expense (benefit), as applicable, of the reconciling items presented in the reconciliation of Net income attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation to adjusted EBITDA, above, determined utilizing the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which these adjustments occurred, subject to deductibility. This caption also includes the impact of specific tax charges and benefits in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, which the Company does not consider core or indicative of future performance.

Segment Measures and Reconciliations

The Company's operating segments, which are consistent with its reportable segments, reflect the structure of the Company's internal organization, the method by which the Company's resources are allocated and the manner by which the chief operating decision maker assesses the Company's performance. The Company has four reportable segments: (i) Americas; (ii) EMEA; (iii) Asia/Pacific; and (iv) Global Specialty Businesses. The three geographic segments are composed of the net sales and operations in each respective region, excluding net sales and operations managed globally by the Global Specialty Businesses segment, which includes the Company's container, metal finishing, mining, offshore, specialty coatings, specialty grease and Norman Hay businesses. Segment operating earnings for each of the Company's reportable segments are comprised of the segment's net sales less directly related COGS and selling, general and administrative expenses. Operating expenses not directly attributable to the net sales of each respective segment, such as certain corporate and administrative costs, Combination, integration and other acquisition-related expenses, and Restructuring and related charges, are not included in segment operating earnings. Other items not specifically identified with the Company's reportable segments include interest expense, net and other (expense) income, net.

The following tables reconcile the Company's reportable operating segments performance to that of the Company (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Net Sales 2022

2021

2022

2021

Americas $ 186,546

$ 150,799

$ 513,438

$ 425,343

EMEA 113,367

122,241

362,107

365,491

Asia/Pacific 91,211

98,659

295,273

286,924

Global Specialty Businesses 101,094

77,373

287,959

236,359

Total net sales $ 492,218

$ 449,072

$ 1,458,777

$ 1,314,117























Segment operating earnings

Americas $ 44,986

$ 31,273

$ 107,991

$ 97,155 EMEA 9,883

20,153

39,932

68,802 Asia/Pacific 23,336

23,285

67,469

73,990 Global Specialty Businesses 30,746

20,663

83,622

69,041 Total segment operating earnings $ 108,951

$ 95,374

$ 299,014

$ 308,988 Combination, integration and other

acquisition-related expenses (2,107)

(5,786)

(7,992)

(18,259) Restructuring and related charges (credits), net 1,423

880

604

(593) Fair value step up of acquired

inventory sold —

—

—

(801) Non-operating and administrative

expenses (47,852)

(38,691)

(139,894)

(122,760) Depreciation of corporate assets

and amortization (15,806)

(15,767)

(45,817)

(46,855) Operating income 44,609

36,010

105,915

119,720 Other income (expense), net 85

647

(10,520)

19,344 Interest expense, net (8,389)

(5,637)

(20,228)

(16,725) Income before taxes and equity

in net (loss) income of associated

companies $ 36,305

$ 31,020

$ 75,167

$ 122,339

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. We have based these forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia and Ukraine conflict, inflation and global supply chain constraints on the Company's business, results of operations, and financial condition, our expectations that we will maintain sufficient liquidity and remain in compliance with the terms of the Company's credit facility, expectations about future demand and raw material costs, and statements regarding the impact of increased raw material costs and pricing initiatives, on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, intentions, financial condition, results of operations, future performance, and business, including but not limited to the potential benefits of the Combination and other acquisitions, the impacts on our business as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and global supply chain constraints, and our current and future results and plans and statements that include the words "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. A major risk is that demand for the Company's products and services is largely derived from the demand for its customers' products, which subjects the Company to uncertainties related to downturns in a customer's business and unanticipated customer production slowdowns and shutdowns, including as is currently being experienced by many automotive industry companies as a result of supply chain disruptions. Other major risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the primary and secondary impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including actions taken in response to the pandemic by various governments, which could exacerbate some or all of the other risks and uncertainties faced by the Company, as well as inflationary pressures, including the potential for significant increases in raw material costs, supply chain disruptions, customer financial instability, rising interest rates and the potential of economic recession, worldwide economic and political disruptions, including the impacts of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the economic and other sanctions imposed by other nations on Russia, suspensions of activities in Russia by many multinational companies and the potential expansion of military activity, foreign currency fluctuations, significant changes in applicable tax rates and regulations, future terrorist attacks and other acts of violence. Furthermore, the Company is subject to the same business cycles as those experienced by our customers in the steel, automobile, aircraft, industrial equipment, and durable goods industries. The ultimate impact of COVID-19 on our business will depend on, among other things, the extent and duration of the pandemic, the severity of the disease and the number of people infected with the virus including new variants, the continued uncertainty regarding global availability, administration, acceptance and long-term efficacy of vaccines, or other treatments for COVID-19 or its variants, the longer-term effects on the economy of the pandemic, including the resulting market volatility, and by the measures taken by governmental authorities and other third parties restricting day-to-day life and business operations and the length of time that such measures remain in place, as well as laws and other governmental programs implemented to address the pandemic or assist impacted businesses, such as fiscal stimulus and other legislation designed to deliver monetary aid and other relief. Other factors could also adversely affect us, including those related to the Combination and other acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses. Our forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company and its operations that are subject to change based on various important factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties, and possible inaccurate assumptions relevant to our business could cause our actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. All forward-looking statements included in this press release, including expectations about business conditions during 2022 and future periods, are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, which may change. Therefore, we caution you not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, refer to the Risk Factors section, which appears in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in subsequent reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend to, and we disclaim any duty or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or for any other reason. This discussion is provided as permitted by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company's investor conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 performance is scheduled for Friday, November 4, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call, together with supplemental information, can be accessed through the Company's Investor Relations website at investors.quakerhoughton.com. You can also access the conference call by dialing 877-269-7756.

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,700 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

Quaker Chemical Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Net sales $ 492,218

$ 449,072

$1,458,777

$1,314,117















Cost of goods sold 331,469

303,941

1,002,393

858,341















Gross profit 160,749

145,131

456,384

455,776 % 32.7 %

32.3 %

31.3 %

34.7 %















Selling, general and administrative expenses 115,456

104,215

343,081

317,204 Restructuring and related (credits) charges, net (1,423)

(880)

(604)

593 Combination, integration and other acquisition-related expenses 2,107

5,786

7,992

18,259















Operating income 44,609

36,010

105,915

119,720 % 9.1 %

8.0 %

7.3 %

9.1 %















Other (expense) income, net 85

647

(10,520)

19,344 Interest expense, net (8,389)

(5,637)

(20,228)

(16,725) Income before taxes and equity in net (loss) income of associated companies 36,305

31,020

75,167

122,339















Taxes on income before equity in net (loss) income of associated companies 10,185

795

14,425

26,702 Income before equity in net (loss) income of associated companies 26,120

30,225

60,742

95,637















Equity in net (loss) income of associated companies (212)

848

(642)

7,668















Net income 25,908

31,073

60,100

103,305















Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 41

15

74

62















Net income attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation $ 25,867

$ 31,058

$ 60,026

$ 103,243 % 5.3 %

6.9 %

4.1 %

7.9 %















Share and per share data:













Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 17,847,305

17,812,216

17,835,976

17,800,082 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 17,859,871

17,870,392

17,851,411

17,860,068















Net income attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation common shareholders - basic $ 1.44

$ 1.74

$ 3.35

$ 5.78 Net income attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation common shareholders - diluted $ 1.44

$ 1.73

$ 3.35

$ 5.76

Quaker Chemical Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except par value)









(Unaudited)

September 30,

December 31,

2022

2021







ASSETS













Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 138,891

$ 165,176 Accounts receivable, net 461,912

430,676 Inventories, net 317,140

264,531 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 66,760

59,871 Total current assets 984,703

920,254







Property, plant and equipment, net 188,374

197,520 Right of use lease assets 37,005

36,635 Goodwill 591,032

631,194 Other intangible assets, net 915,956

1,027,782 Investments in associated companies 76,748

95,278 Deferred tax assets 10,519

16,138 Other non-current assets 27,163

30,959 Total assets $ 2,831,500

$ 2,955,760







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities





Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt $ 20,471

$ 56,935 Accounts and other payables 217,143

234,083 Accrued compensation 32,993

38,197 Accrued restructuring 1,798

4,087 Other accrued liabilities 93,326

97,165 Total current liabilities 365,731

430,467







Long-term debt 931,491

836,412 Long-term lease liabilities 25,697

26,335 Deferred tax liabilities 151,208

179,025 Other non-current liabilities 77,743

95,599 Total liabilities 1,551,870

1,567,838







Equity





Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 30,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 2022 - 17,931,205 shares; 2021 - 17,897,033 shares 17,931

17,897 Capital in excess of par value 925,037

917,053 Retained earnings 553,685

516,334 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (217,655)

(63,990) Total Quaker shareholders' equity 1,278,998

1,387,294 Noncontrolling interest 632

628 Total equity 1,279,630

1,387,922 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,831,500

$ 2,955,760

Quaker Chemical Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands)









(Unaudited) . Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 60,100

$103,305 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:





Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,589

3,562 Depreciation and amortization 60,692

65,440 Equity in undistributed earnings of associated companies, net of dividends 3,612

(7,563) Acquisition-related fair value adjustments related to inventory -

801 Deferred compensation, deferred taxes and other, net (8,811)

(21,865) Share-based compensation 8,635

8,441 Loss on extinguishment of debt 5,246

- Gain on disposal of property, plant, equipment and other assets (33)

(4,819) Combination and other acquisition-related expenses, net of payments (4,265)

(1,705) Restructuring and related (credits) charges, net (604)

593 Pension and other postretirement benefits (6,556)

(5,638) (Decrease) increase in cash from changes in current assets and current liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (65,256)

(68,664) Inventories (72,386)

(72,962) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (11,081)

(24,512) Change in restructuring liabilities (1,234)

(4,557) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,059

32,652 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (26,293)

2,509







Cash flows from investing activities





Investments in property, plant and equipment (20,230)

(12,823) Payments related to acquisitions, net of cash acquired (9,421)

(31,975) Proceeds from disposition of assets 65

14,744 Net cash used in investing activities (29,586)

(30,054)







Cash flows from financing activities





Payments of term loan debt (668,500)

(28,558) Proceeds of term loan debt 750,000

- (Repayments) borrowings on revolving credit facilities, net (10,418)

39,143 Proceeds (repayments) on other debt, net 2,131

(585) Financing-related debt issuance costs (3,734)

- Dividends paid (22,302)

(21,175) Stock options exercised, other (616)

704 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 46,561

(10,471)







Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash (16,967)

(2,486)







Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (26,285)

(40,502) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 165,176

181,895 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $138,891

$141,393

