Tinuiti Wins Google Premier Partner of the Year Award in International Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti , the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV and the Triopoly of Google, Meta, Amazon, today announced it has won the Google Premier Partner of the Year Award in International Growth.

Tinuiti's partnership with Google continues to fuel tremendous growth for some of the world's most powerful brands, enabling key market expansion into global markets, with or without the boots on the ground. Today's distinction pays tribute both to this fruitful partnership and to the firm's expertise in building bespoke, cross-channel marketing plans, leveraging Google's full suite of products, empowering client growth and the successful entry into new international markets.

Obele Brown-West, Chief Solution Officer at Tinuiti, said: "This recognition underscores both our incredible partnership with Google, as well as Tinuiti's unique ability to help brands find international success and 'be' global without actually 'going' global."

Courtney O'Donnell, Senior Director of Shoppable Media at Tinuiti, said: "Leveraging our proprietary suite of technology, and region-specific data that is also nimble enough to expand globally, is what drives successful international business outcomes in a strategic, scalable way. This is all made possible thanks to our incredibly talented team– it is their deep-rooted expertise, dedication to innovation, and truly unmatched strategic capabilities that continues to fuel award-winning success."

Earlier this year, Tinuiti achieved 2022 Premier Partner status placing it among the top 3% of Google Partners that meet the new, more rigorous program requirements across ad spend and performance. The prestigious ranking underscores the firm's proven track record as a top spender— effectively managing billions in media, impactful account performance, closely partnering with Google to identify opportunities to grow client business, and engaging with Google's vast training curriculum and earning certifications across multiple disciplines to better serve clients.

Taylor Grey, Google International Growth Team, said: "We could not be more excited to see Tinuiti recognized as our Premier Partners Award International Growth Winner! The award is incredibly well-deserved and a testament to Tinuiti's expertise in delivering international growth for clients through an innovative approach that leverages Google's full product suite to identify opportunities abroad and capture them through bespoke, full-funnel plans, powered by Tinuiti's best-in-class agency talent."

One example of Tinuiti's partnership with Google to fuel growth for an iconic brand is with Etsy, a global online marketplace, who turned to Tinuiti to develop a plan to test and expand Search campaigns in 13 new regions, as well as Shopping campaigns in seven regions to reach new customer bases in these markets. One year later, Shopping campaigns continue to capture new buyers, with all campaigns delivering an ROI in line with Etsy's goal.

Since 2017, Tinuiti has experienced rapid expansion, grown seven-fold, and with an employee headcount now surpassing 1,100, the agency has experienced an unprecedented 59% year-over-year increase. Tinuiti is hiring for roles across divisions to keep pace with growth.

Over the past year, Tinuiti's healthy growth momentum continued by expanding its client roster, growing the business of clients, celebrating new partnerships, top industry awards, and more:

Expanded Client Roster Including : PacSun's Paid Media Agency of Record ; Digital Agency of Record for The Honest Company. Other new client wins include Gap, SolarWinds and Condé Nast. ; Digital Agency of Record for The Honest Company. Other new client wins include Gap, SolarWinds and Condé Nast.

Accelerating Client Business: Poppi rose to #1 in the soda category on Amazon; e.l.f. Cosmetics was named the #1 makeup brand for Gen Z; LMNT was the first brand to utilize TikTok's QuickLinks feature; Nautica was the first retail brand to leverage Reddit's Megathread feature; Tinuiti also coordinated the highest-selling furniture item to ever be sold on Amazon's Treasure Truck.

Microsoft's Global Agency of the Year and Partner of the Year — a first for any independent agency.

Amazon Ads advanced partner status by demonstrating expertise in both brand building and customer engagement on Amazon.

First-ever Independent Agency Partnerships with Snap Inc . — an agreement that gave Tinuiti early and increased access to Snap Inc. tools, teams, and resources for clients— and Reddit , a union that made Tinuiti Reddit's first-ever independent agency partner.

Inc. Magazine's Annual Best Workplaces list for the fifth time, with previous years including 2021, 2020, 2018, and 2017.

Grand Stevie for Most Honored Marketing Agency and took home eleven honors at the 2022 Stevie Awards for American Business, the U.S.'s premier business awards program. This is the second consecutive year that Tinuiti has won the Grand Stevie in this category.

2022 Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies list for the third year in a row.

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV and the Triopoly of Google, Meta, Amazon, with more than $3 billion in digital media under management and over 1,200 employees. With industry-leading expertise in search, social, Amazon and marketplaces, addressable TV and mobile apps, CRM and email marketing, and more, Tinuiti understands that success requires both strategy and channel expertise. Each solution is delivered through Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and is enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius . For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com .

