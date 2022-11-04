InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Room Sanitizing System (OCM-1539)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a sanitizing system for enclosed rooms to ensure that the space is free from viruses, germs and diseases," said an inventor, from Corona, Calif., "so I invented the CORONA V FREE. My design would provide added protection and peace of mind for all occupants."

The invention provides an automatic way to sanitize a room. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually disinfect surfaces with a spray or wipes. As a result, it helps to prevent the spread of germs and viruses and it saves time and effort. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, businesses, hospitals, schools, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OCM-1539, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

