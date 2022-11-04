SecureCRT 9.3 (Official) and SecureFX 9.3 (Official) from VanDyke Software Add Suite of Command-Line Utilities and New SSH2 Algorithms

SecureCRT now includes command-line interface (CLI) utilities that can automate file transfer, shell, and public-key administration. SecureCRT and SecureFX add support for RFC 6187 and an option to check for updates automatically at startup.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VanDyke Software ®, a developer of multi-platform secure terminal emulation and secure file transfer software, today announced new official releases of SecureCRT® 9.3 and SecureFX® 9.3.

CLI utilities allow secure automation of routine administration tasks

"Adding this suite of standalone command-line utilities to SecureCRT lets customers automate routine file transfer, shell, and administration tasks," said Maureen Jett, Product Director. "The ability to use commands in batch files or in shell scripts saves administrators time when setting up new users, updating configurations, backing up files, and rotating logs. On Windows, the standalone VRALib COM API lets customers access SSH2/SFTP operations from within PowerShell, VBScript, or technologies such as C# and Visual Basic, which can interface with a COM API."

Keyword highlighting enhancements

One of SecureCRT's most popular features now offers more granular control over how keywords get highlighted. "The option to set keyword highlight styles (such as reverse video) on a per keyword basis gives me more flexibility," said Matthew Ahlgren, a network engineer at Ericsson. Additionally, the UI for configuring keywords has been improved, making it easier to enter complex regular expressions.

New SSH2 algorithm support and CAPI certificates

SecureCRT and SecureFX now support the x509v3-rsa2048-sha256 algorithm for authentication (RFC 6187) and the ability to use the algorithms rsa-sha2-512-cert-v01@openssh.com and rsa-sha2-256-cert-v01@openssh.com as OpenSSH certificate types. On Windows, SecureCRT and SecureFX support using rsa-sha2-256 and rsa-sha2-512 public-key algorithms as raw SSH2 keys for CAPI certificates (RFC 8332) as well as using x509v3-ecdsa-sha2 algorithms from RFC 6187 for keys in the CAPI store and as raw SSH2 keys.

Auto check for updates

SecureCRT and SecureFX ensure that you are running the latest version by checking for updates automatically at startup. When this option is selected, SecureCRT and SecureFX automatically check for an update that is valid with the current license.

Administrative options for Windows versions of SecureCRT and SecureFX

New administrative options in SecureCRT and SecureFX help enforce security best practices such as disabling non-secure file transfers, Expect/Send logon actions, and logon scripts. To simplify installation, administrators can now suppress the prompt for a configuration passphrase the first time SecureCRT or SecureFX runs.

SecureCRT 9.3 (Official) and SecureFX 9.3 (Official) Include Technical Support During Evaluation

Fully-functional evaluation copies of SecureCRT and SecureFX can be downloaded from the VanDyke Software website at www.vandyke.com. Evaluators have full access to VanDyke Software's expert technical support to assist with installation, configuration, and testing during the 30-day evaluation period.

About VanDyke Software, Inc.

Busy IT professionals depend on VanDyke Software to deliver rock-solid, easy-to-configure software for secure remote access, secure file transfer, terminal emulation, and remote administration. VanDyke Software offers a fully-supported evaluation of its products prior to purchase, providing both evaluators and customers with a higher level of service.

The company's product offerings include the SecureCRT Secure Shell terminal emulator, the SecureFX secure file transfer client, and the VShell ® secure file transfer server. For more information about VanDyke Software, visit the company's website at www.vandyke.com .

