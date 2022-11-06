CLARINS X MALIBU FOUNDATION HOST REPLANT LOVE 2022: A COMMUNITY PLANTING DAY EVENT IN THE SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS

8,000+ resilient native trees and shrubs to be planted, and 50,000 + seeds to be dispersed with the help of 500 Malibu-based volunteers and workers.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarins, in partnership with The Malibu Foundation and the National Park Service, joined forces again for the third annual community Replant Love event at iconic Paramount Ranch. The mission: to advance biodiversity by replanting more than 8,000 native trees and plants lost in the Woosley Fire in 2018 on the weekend of the event—for a total of 21,000+ plants in the ground since the inaugural Replant Love event in 2019. This beats the records for the most trees and plants planted in a single day in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, the record currently held by Replant Love 2021.

Blake Gray plants one of the 8,000+ trees at Replant Love 2022. (PRNewswire)

Supported by community and global leaders representing various industries—including Orlando Bloom, Josh Brolin, Evelin Weber, Melissa Reidhead, Lucas Petry, Rachel Roberts, Erin Murphy, Linda Thompson, Talia Jackson, Emma Kenney, and Blake Gray. Malibu native lifestyle brand, Malibu Sports Club, supplied the Replant Love 2022 shirts and hats, and founders Isela and Valeria Noire also showed up to plant trees. Boxed Water and Jennifer's Paletas kept volunteers hydrated and refreshed. Local food trucks, Tres Compas and Kalamaki, prepared meals for all volunteers and staff. Replant Love 2022 was produced by Eventors, and the National Park Service provided onsite support to educate proper planting to all volunteers to ensure a high plant survival rate. Evelyn Weber, chair of the Malibu Foundation, said, "A great impact can be made by a holistic approach of private corporations, public institutions, and government coming together for a common cause."

Following the Woolsey Fire, the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreational Area (SMMNRA) became overrun with over 300 non-native, highly flammable, invasive plant species that are pushing out native vegetation. With the help of park staff and volunteers, an effort is being made to combat their spread to help prevent future fires and preserve the fragile ecosystem in the Malibu region.

Clarins—a brand that has been rooted in nature for more than 65 years—shares the same environmental values with the Malibu Foundation, to preserve and protect biodiversity. In addition to planting trees and shrubs, volunteers at Replant Love spread sunflower seeds—a key ingredient in several Clarins skincare products, and a plant native to SMMNRA.

Paramount Ranch is an integral part of Hollywood's history, and an iconic backdrop for decades of film production, generating hundreds of TV shows and commercials. After purchasing a portion of the original Paramount property in 1980, the National Park Service revitalized the movie ranch. Television productions at Paramount include The Mentalist, episodes of the X-Files, Hulu's Quickdraw, and most of HBO's hit series Westworld.

Visit www.replantlove.com for more information or to donate.

About Clarins

Founded in a professional Parisian beauty institute by Jacques Courtin-Clarins in 1954, Clarins has become the #1 prestige skincare brand in Europe. More than 65 years later, the brand remains family-owned and is distributed in more than 140 countries—offering skincare innovations for face and body, men's and makeup. With unique expertise in Phyto-chemistry, Clarins Laboratories are considered pioneers in the fields of plant science and technology. The brand values are rooted in an ongoing dialogue with women, an abiding respect for nature and people, and commitments to sustainable sourcing, including Le Domaine Clarins—our organic farm and open-air laboratory in the French Alps. Clarins is accelerating its sustainable actions to become a Certified B Corporation by 2023. Currently carbon neutral the company will further reduce its carbon footprint by 30% and become 100% plastic neutral using 100% recyclable packaging by 2025. Partners include: Pur Projet – over 618,000 trees planted to date, Plastic Odyssey – a three-year expedition across three continents, 30 stopovers to fight against plastic pollution, and FEED — over 38 million school meals provided to children in need by the end of 2022.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Lucas Pétry, Clarins PR Manager – lucas.petry@clarins.com

Melissa Reidhead, Clarins Senior Director, Communications – melissa.reidhead@clarins.com

About the Malibu Foundation

Malibu Foundation was created to support the community of Malibu and its neighbors as they work to rebuild after the Woolsey Fire. Malibu Foundation has been launched by members of the community including Miley Cyrus, the Happy Hippie Foundation, Liam Hemsworth, Evelin Weber, Alice Bamford, Ann Eysenring, Joe Flanigan, Rory Kennedy, Kelly Meyer, Juliet de Baubigny‏, Trevor Neilson and others. The foundation will support programs in communities impacted by the Woolsey Fire including Agoura Hills, Oak Park, Thousand Oaks, West Hills, Calabasas, Malibu and other areas. The three primary areas of focus are emergency relief assistance to people who have demonstrated financial need in areas impacted by the Woolsey Fire, community rebuilding, and wildfire prevention and climate change resilience. www.themalibufoundation.org

For press inquiries, please contact:

Evelin Weber, Executive Director – evelin@themalibufoundation.org

REPLANT LOVE 2022 (PRNewswire)

Replant Love 2022 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clarins USA