Ameritas appoints Udell, Wieseler to key leadership positions

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas has announced Kelly Wieseler as the new executive vice president, group, and Tina Udell as the new senior vice president, chief investment officer, Ameritas, and Ameritas Investment Partners president and chief executive officer. The two will be filling the roles vacated by Karen Gustin and Jim Mikus, who have both announced their plans to retire at the end of 2022.

"Both Kelly and Tina are active in their professional organizations and the community. I look forward to seeing how they continue guiding the performance-oriented achievements happening in these important parts of our organization," said Bill Lester, president and CEO of Ameritas. "There is no doubt that we will miss Karen and Jim. They have made tremendous contributions to Ameritas during their long and successful careers. I wish them all the best."

Wieseler began his career at the company in 1997 as an actuarial associate and has held key position throughout his time in the organization. He was elected senior vice president, group chief actuary and underwriting for Ameritas in 2014.

Udell currently leads the corporate fixed income teams managing investment grade corporates, high yield and private placements. She has served in various investment positions at Ameritas since 1998.

