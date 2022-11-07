Highspot "Leads with Superior User Experience, Data Science" as a Leader in the Sales Content Solutions 2022 Report by Independent Research Firm

Received the highest score in the Current Offering category and cited as a "vendor that puts customers at the center of its decisions"

SEATTLE, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot , the sales enablement platform that increases sales productivity, today announced it has been named a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Content Solutions, Q4 2022 report. Forrester stated, "Highspot leads with superior user experience, data science, and integrations. Highspot has earned a reputation for delivering significant value and ease of use, which is borne out by some of the highest revenue growth and net retention rates in this evaluation."

Forrester evaluated the 11 most significant sales content solutions providers, scoring them based on the strength of their Strategy, Current Offering and Market Presence. Highspot was top-ranked in the Current Offering category and tied for the highest score in the Strategy category. Highspot also ranked the highest of all vendors in the analytics and insights criterion. Of the 33 evaluation criteria, Highspot received the highest possible scores in 23 criteria including: customer care model, buyer engagement, overall integration breadth and depth, sales manager dashboards, product vision, partner ecosystem, solution architecture and innovation roadmap.

As noted in the report, Highspot "has made several smart moves to lock in enterprise-class scalability and credible, contextually relevant insights for its equip-train-coach platform." The report went on to state, "reference customers valued the customer care and commented that the productivity gains were almost too high to be believed. They extolled the exceptional search, sales plays, scorecards for content and performance, and 'superbly superior' integration with Salesforce."

This news comes on the heels of continued strong momentum from Highspot, including:

Growth of customer base: Adoption by global enterprises and within a vast variety of industries underscores the promise of sales enablement as a critical tool for sales. Over the last year, Highspot connected more than 12 million salespeople, channel partners, services reps and customers in digital sales experiences, representing a 50 percent increase in platform usage from the previous year.

Product innovation: Highspot's recent product releases delivered capabilities and resources to help leaders equip, train, and coach their salespeople and analyze the success of their initiatives. Among these resources is the Strategic Enablement Framework , the definitive model to drive rep behavior change at scale and accelerate business growth. Recent product innovations support how Highspot customers use AI to streamline rep workflows and quantify the impact of content and enablement, as well as reinforce rep learning with new training capabilities. Highspot's recent product releases delivered capabilities and resources to help leaders equip, train, and coach their salespeople and analyze the success of their initiatives. Among these resources is the, the definitive model to drive rep behavior change at scale and accelerate business growth. Recent product innovations support how Highspot customers use AI to streamline rep workflows and quantify the impact of content and enablement, as well as reinforce rep learning with new training capabilities.

Global expansion: With escalating customer demand across the globe, revenue doubled across the U.K., Germany , and northern Europe , and Highspot opened offices in France and the Australia and New Zealand markets.

"Sales success today starts with enabling people to be resilient in the face of change," said Robert Wahbe, CEO, Highspot. "The right technology has the power to unlock rep success and drive revenue growth in any selling environment. We believe this recognition from Forrester underscores our category leadership as we relentlessly work to invent a future where our customers are empowered to excel."

Highspot helps businesses across industries, including technology, financial services, manufacturing and life sciences, take control of their revenue programs. Recent product releases further extend Highspot's innovation leadership, as the company delivers on what customers want today and anticipates what they will need tomorrow. The Forrester report concluded, "Highspot is a good fit for small and medium businesses (SMBs) to large enterprises who want a scalable content, training, and coaching solution with excellent analytics from a vendor that puts customers at the center of its decisions."

About Highspot

Highspot is the sales enablement platform that increases the productivity of sales teams by bridging the gap between strategy and execution. With Highspot, our customers turn initiatives into the actions that sales teams must execute and enable sales leaders to measure what is and is not working with deep and actionable insights. Companies like Aetna, Siemens, Staples and Yahoo use Highspot to manage content, to train and coach sellers, and to engage buyers. Executing your strategic initiatives with Highspot increases revenue, drives consistent rep performance and improves rep ROI.

