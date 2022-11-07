Women in Leadership Initiative Recognizes Watercrest Senior Living Group's Joan Williams as an Impactful Female Leader in the Senior Living Industry

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly celebrates Joan Williams as an honored female spotlight of the Women in Leadership (WIL) Initiative. The WIL Initiative recognizes Williams, Watercrest's principal and chief financial officer, as a successful female business owner as Watercrest achieves their ranking in the Top 100 Largest Senior Living Providers in the nation.

The 2022 Argentum & Lument Report of Largest Senior Living Providers ranked Watercrest Senior Living Group as number 88 in the country. Watercrest has risen 12 spots on the list, after a ranking of number 99 in the 2021 report.

The Women in Leadership Initiative celebrates women in leadership positions and their impact on the future of women working in the senior living industry. Watercrest principals, Joan Williams, CFO, and Marc Vorkapich, CEO recently celebrated the ten year anniversary of Watercrest Senior Living Group's inception as a senior living provider developing, owning and operating independent, assisted living and memory care communities throughout the Southeastern United States. Watercrest opened their first senior living community in 2015 and rapidly expanded to today's total of sixteen communities in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The 2022 Argentum & Lument Largest Providers Report gives data and information from one of the most turbulent years ever experienced in the senior living industry. The report highlights changes among providers, survey results, and upcoming provider growth. Watercrest Senior Living Group was reported as one of only 19 providers in the top 100 to improve their position by 10 or more positions this year. Watercrest achieved its position as one of the largest senior providers in the nation offering 1,669 senior living units with 1,018 employees in 16 communities encompassing independent, assisted living and memory care.

"I am honored to receive this recognition on behalf of Watercrest, but this is truly a testament to our associates and the culture of our organization," says Joan Williams, Principal and Chief Financial Officer of Watercrest Senior Living Group.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About Women in Leadership Initiative

The Women in Leadership (WIL) initiative is about stepping up to accelerate change and celebrate those organizations working to fuel the drive towards gender parity in c-suites, boardrooms, and communities across America. The goals of WIL are to provide a platform to showcase top talent, help women leaders create and strengthen a network of allies to champion their work and provide opportunities for professional growth and development. For more information, contact mbonyun@argentum.org

