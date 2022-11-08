C-Suite Intelligence Podcast Episode Airing Today: Critical Measures of Leadership Awareness - MeQ, EmQ, and SocQ

"Self-awareness is such a critical component of being effective as a leader."

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emotional intelligence is about how you "manage your emotions as well as how you understand how you're being perceived by others," says Taylor Griffin, Chief Operating Officer of The Miles Group.

C-Suite Intelligence, the go-to podcast for high performers and aspiring leaders. Hear top executive coaches at The Miles Group discuss how successful leaders amp up their game, even as business conditions grow more complex every day. (PRNewswire)

"A lot of times people are highly cognizant of this in terms of how they operate outside of the organization…with their external counterparts, customers, partners, vendors," continues Griffin. But, "they don't do it inside their company. And from a leadership perspective, that's where it really matters the most."

On the latest episode of C-Suite Intelligence – "Critical Measures of Leadership Awareness: MeQ, EmQ, and SocQ" – Griffin and Courtney Hamilton, Managing Director of The Miles Group, discuss why today's social economy compels leaders to develop a more nuanced awareness of stakeholders and other audiences, both within the company and without.

"Perception is reality," says Hamilton. "You have to own it. You have to own how you are coming across…especially when you're leading really large groups of people." This one-to-many leadership dimension is what top leadership coaches at The Miles Group refer to as "SocQ," or the social leadership quotient. Hamilton urges C-suite executives and leaders to remember that how they "show up and set the tone has an impact that cascades throughout [the] entire organization, thousands of people."

Griffin quotes an observation from one of her CEO clients: "I walked into the office one day and I realized I was operating in a fishbowl…. My facial expressions mattered. My body language mattered. The words I used mattered. If I appeared stressed, that stressed out other people. It's a sign of emotional intelligence – being able to understand your impact on other people and what they need from you in order to have a successful interaction."

Developing these three measures of leadership awareness – self-awareness (MeQ), one-to-one leadership (EmQ), and one-to-many leadership (SocQ) – says Griffin, all comes down to honing "your ability to be empathetic and take another person's perspective and understand how your style and approach impacts somebody else."

To hear this podcast, and other episodes in the series, subscribe to The Miles Group's C-Suite Intelligence podcast

