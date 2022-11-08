defi SOLUTIONS Expands Its Amherst, New York Facility and Extends defi MANAGED SERVICING Hours of Operation

Digitization and workflow automation allow remote workforce expansion throughout U.S. locations

WESTLAKE, Texas, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- defi SOLUTIONS has announced the expansion of the Amherst, NY facility that houses the company's newly renamed defi MANAGED SERVCING outsourced servicing operation.

The addition of almost 4,000 square feet brings total space in the facility to 43,000 square feet and allows defi SOLUTIONS essential, onsite team members more secure space in which to perform critical daily tasks. Essential workers in the Amherst facility are using workflow automation and document digitization to enable a growing defi SOLUTIONS remote U.S. workforce as well.

Supported by both onsite and remote team members, defi MANAGED SERVICING has extended its customer call center, front office, and back office operations to 12 hours a day, 5 days per week.

Elements of certain processes, such as payment receipt and vehicle titling, require onsite workers and physical title vaults. The Amherst facility offers secure access control with badge-in access and security cameras, and further protects people and assets through backup generators and state-of-the-art fire suppression systems. The new square footage includes the addition of three new title vaults, each 12 feet in height, with combined storage of 1.8 million physical vehicle titles. Title access is managed using a new quality-centric inventory control system that digitally logs and reports on any title filed or pulled -- by whom, on what day, and at what time -- and also carefully tracks the title back to a defi client's account. defi MANAGED SERVICING clients currently include a growing list of the largest lenders in the United States.

"It's truly remarkable that we're able to grow our hours of operation and scale with the numbers of clients and their customers and can do so with only an additional 4,000 square feet," said VP, Client Services Steve Bissett.

"We are especially grateful to the essential workers who come to the office daily and enable a growing, remote workforce to do what previously had to be done on premises," said defi CEO Tom Allanson.

The defi SOLUTIONS remote workforce is empowered by Amherst essential workers who digitize all incoming documents and attach them to accounts being serviced in defi's proprietary defi SERVICING lease and loan management system. While fewer team members handle actual physical documents, more team members with role-based access can view them in order to service a client's accounts and answer their customers' questions as needed.

In addition to defi MANAGED SERVICING, defi's Amherst facility provides more than 3,500 square feet of dedicated data center space plus secure seating for visiting IT resources and the defi IT Service Desk Support team that supports the company's 630+ team members working either remotely in the U.S. or onsite in either the company's Amherst, NY, or King of Prussia, PA, facilities or Westlake, TX, headquarters.

About defi SOLUTIONS

defi SOLUTIONS partners with captives, banks, credit unions and finance companies and has been a proven partner and solution provider of choice for the top automotive lenders in North America. defi has decades of expertise and successful, long-term partnerships with captive lenders and other organizations involved in auto and consumer lending. These relationships have resulted in solutions that are continuing to revolutionize the industry and are truly the most configurable, scalable, stable, and compliant. defi SOLUTIONS has the backing of Warburg Pincus, Bain Capital Ventures, and Fiserv. For more information, visit www.defisolutions.com.

