TVA To Discuss Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

WHAT:
The Tennessee Valley Authority will host a conference call for the financial community and news media to discuss results for the fiscal year 2022.
WHO:
President & CEO Jeff Lyash
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer John Thomas
WHEN:
9:30 a.m. ET, Tuesday, November 15, 2022
WHERE:
The event will be conducted as a webcast and as a dial-in teleconference. Participants will be able to hear the discussion and see slides via the webcast but will need telephone access to ask questions.
Pre-registration through the website is encouraged. Please click here to pre-register. Participants will be emailed a dial-in number for the call and a link for the webcast once registered. Those unable to pre-register may access the call toll-free at 1-844-308-6432 in the United States, or 1-412-717-9611 outside the United States.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the call ends. Call toll-free 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 outside the United States to access the replay. The replay access code is 1899629.
The webcast replay and transcript will be available for one year on TVA's investor relations website at www.tva.com/investors under the call event on the "Events" page.
Investor Relations: Tammy Wilson, Knoxville, 865-632-3366 or 888-882-4975
Media Contact: Jim Hopson, Knoxville, 865-632-8860
