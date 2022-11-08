WesternU names Dr. Jonathan Labovitz as College of Podiatric Medicine Dean

POMONA, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Western University of Health Sciences has selected Jonathan Labovitz, DPM, FACFAS, CHCQM, as Dean of the College of Podiatric Medicine (CPM), effective November 1, 2022.

Dr. Labovitz joined CPM in 2009, the same year the College welcomed its inaugural class. He has served the College and WesternU admirably in a multitude of capacities, including Department Chair, Assistant Dean of Clinical Education, and Medical Director of the WesternU Foot & Ankle Center. He most recently served as Associate Dean of Clinical Education and Graduate Placement.

"Dean Labovitz has invested his career at WesternU and was pivotal to the global growth of CPM and ultimate success of the College," said WesternU President Robin Farias-Eisner, MD, PhD, MBA. "He takes the reigns at a transformational time in health care, for the University, and for the Podiatric Medicine profession. I have every confidence that he will lead CPM to achieve even higher levels of prominence."

Labovitz earned his Bachelor of Arts in Biology with a concentration in Nutritional Biochemistry from Cornell University and his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from the Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine. He completed his Podiatric Medicine and Surgery residency at Botsford General Hospital in Farmington Hills, Michigan, then traveled to Graz, Austria for the AO International Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Fellowship at LKH University Clinic for Traumatology. He also served as a Visiting Scholar in Health Policy and Management at UCLA's Fielding School of Public Health.

Labovitz is an American Board of Foot & Ankle Surgery Diplomate Certified in Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot & Ankle Surgery and an American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians Diplomate Certified in Healthcare Quality & Management. He has published and produced numerous peer-reviewed journal articles, book chapters, abstracts and posters, and he has given invited presentations nationally and internationally. He mentors podiatric medical students, residents and faculty members in health management, clinical and administrative research, career development, and leadership principles and strategies to enhance their communication, efficiency and overall success as leaders.

"Throughout his time at WesternU, Dr. Labovitz has touched every facet of CPM, from assessing and modifying the case-based learning curriculum, to developing clinical partnerships and redesigning clinical curriculum, to assisting with the leadership of accreditation responsibilities. He created and implemented the DPM Advanced Standing degree program for foreign medical graduates," said WesternU Interim Provost and Chief Academic Officer Paula M. Crone, DO '92. "With his clinical, academic and collaborative background, Dr. Labovitz is poised to lead CPM as a global leader of innovative and integrated podiatric medical education."

Labovitz succeeds Dr. V. Kathleen Satterfield, who served as CPM dean from May 1, 2019 to Oct. 31, 2022. She retired as dean but will continue to serve CPM and WesternU in a consultative capacity.

"I am fortunate to have been a part of CPM since its humble beginnings and to work alongside my colleagues to help it grow to become a leading institution in podiatric medical education," Labovitz said. "I look forward to working with students, faculty, staff, alumni, WesternU administration, and external stakeholders as we strive to achieve our vision to be the global leader of innovative and integrated podiatric medical education."

