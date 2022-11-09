Announcing the launch of Free to Flourish, the personal brand of healthcare innovator and entrepreneur, Amy O'Dell

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collideoscope is pleased to announce the launch of Free to Flourish, the personal brand of healthcare innovator, Amy O'Dell.

Amy O'Dell is a once-in-a-generation leader and healthcare innovator on a quest to change the way the world addresses neurobiological delays and disorders. Her refusal to accept conventional medical wisdom regarding the limitations of her beloved son's future drove her to build upon her therapy and counseling background to extensively study neurobiological and relational interventions. She then went on to found Jacob's Ladder, a non-profit, accredited school and research center, and AHAVA, the forthcoming digital platform for human flourishing. Her work has led to countless stories of transformation in the lives of the most vulnerable.

Amy is a fierce proponent of the methodology she pioneered, the Interpersonal Whole-Brain Model of Care™ (IWBMC™), which harnesses the extraordinary ability of the brain to heal and develop new capacity at any age. This healing and development can occur despite challenges from a multitude of causes - autism, traumatic brain injury, stroke, developmental disabilities, genetic syndromes, or mental health issues.

"There is perhaps no one more vulnerable among us than those with neurological challenges. Amy's framework is a gift to those who are holding out hope that a better life and future are possible. Amy beautifully acknowledges that those with neurodiversity can offer much to those of us who are neurotypical and we feel honored to help her share that message with the world," said Jayson Teagle, Founder and CEO of Collideoscope.

The launch of the Free to Flourish brand signifies an important step in spreading the message that human flourishing is possible for those with neurobiological delays or disorders. Amy is now available to book as a keynote speaker and will exclusively be managed by Collideoscope. To learn more about Amy's mission and how you can join the Free to Flourish ambassador program or to book Amy, please visit freetoflourish.com.

