CF Pathways accelerates growth with equity investment from Ara Partners

CF Pathways provides net-zero solutions and sustainable energy supply to over 5,000 large customers across Europe and the UK as they navigate the energy transition. Comprising CF Partners and Brook Green Supply, the Company achieved £3 billion of revenue in 2021. Demand for CF Pathways' services is accelerating as a result of the urgent need for corporates to manage and mitigate their exposure to energy prices in a dynamic and volatile market.

The Ara investment will further enable CF Pathways' strategic investment priorities, including the development of innovative software and data capabilities which will accelerate the growth and value of its energy transition product offering. Together, CF Pathways and Ara will combine their expertise to enable a faster and more efficient energy transition. For CF Pathways, this marks the first in a series of anticipated growth-oriented partnerships.

Since inception in 2006, CF Partners has been a leader in the environmental and emission markets. The Company designs, executes, and delivers comprehensive risk management solutions across a broad range of energy and sustainability markets for large, energy-intensive customers.

Through Brook Green Supply, the Company provides power and gas to large industrial and commercial customers. Its capabilities include managing renewable power purchase agreements, demand-side response, asset optimisation, and services specific to electric vehicle charging networks.

Jonathan Navon and Thomas Rassmuson, co-founders of CF Pathways, comment: "We're excited to work with Ara to scale our business and help energy-intensive companies around the world transition to a low carbon economy. The Ara team brings with it a deep understanding of decarbonisation challenges across global industrial sectors. Working with Ara's portfolio companies, we have a unique opportunity to bring tangible market-based solutions to industrial energy users and accelerate the energy transition."

Christopher Picotte, a Partner in Ara's Dublin office, comments: "As an innovation leader in developing and delivering market-based low carbon and net-zero solutions, CF Pathways ideally aligned with Ara's industrial decarbonisation investment strategy. We see massive potential for CF Pathways to add complementary value across our own portfolio of companies and for Ara to enable CF Pathways to enhance its capabilities, including the ability to deliver asset- and investment-oriented solutions. We look forward to working with Jonathan, Thomas, and the entire organisation to support CF Pathways' growth."

CF Pathways is an award-winning risk management and solutions provider in the energy and environmental markets. Founded in 2006, the firm employs over 170 people in offices across Europe and the UK. Since inception, the Company has traded over 2.5 billion carbon credits in both the compliance and voluntary markets, provides risk management solutions in the power, gas and oil markets, and currently has a contract book of approximately 13 TWh of energy supply. It has seen material growth across all businesses and forecasts double digit growth for the foreseeable future. For more information, visit www.cf-pathways.com.

Ara Partners is a private equity and infrastructure firm focused on industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency, green fuels, and food and agriculture sectors, seeking to create companies with significant decarbonization impact. It operates from offices in Houston, Boston and Dublin, Ireland. Ara Partners closed its second fund with approximately $1.1 billion in capital commitments in September 2021. For more information about Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.

