ACTX Says It's Time For Farmers To Spice It Up

Controlled environment farms like GrowPods offer an ideal way for growers to expand into culinary herb production

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), said that GrowPods – the company's unique Controlled Environment Farms – can allow growers to start cultivating in-demand, high-margin specialty herbs and spices.

The U.S. market for fresh culinary herbs is burgeoning. According to the U.S. Agency for International Development, popularity of leafy plants such as basil, cilantro and parsley that add flavor, aroma or garnish, increased 10% to 12% annually from 2004 to 2014 and has continued to climb. Domestic field production does not meet demand, and nearly $300 million worth are imported each year.

However, both domestic field production and imports face mounting challenges, such as diseases, droughts and floods, foodborne illnesses, environmental impact and supply chain disruptions.

According to Roberto Lopez, an associate professor in the Department of Horticulture at Michigan State University, controlled environment farms offer an ideal way for growers to expand into culinary herb production.

"Growing fresh culinary herbs in controlled environments offers a multitude of benefits, including less environmental impact by reducing inputs, the ability for year-round production, and offering high-quality, flavorful and nutritious foods," Lopez said. "Controlled-environment agriculture provides a unique opportunity to distribute production across the U.S. by taking seasonal climate variability largely out of the equation."

And some very retailers agree. Michael Yates, senior director of innovation and agricultural strategy for Walmart, said that controlled environment agriculture is ready to expand its market share and compete with traditional agriculture.

"We have the opportunity to reimagine the fresh supply chain," Yates noted at the 2022 International Fresh Produce Association Global Produce and Floral Show.

GrowPods can produce about an acre of food in a transportable, scalable, automated system that yields ultra-clean crops, year-round, virtually anywhere.

GrowPods allow farmers to quickly begin growing fresh culinary herbs, without the labor, expense, and risks associated with traditional farming.

Doug Heldoorn, CEO of ACTX, said GrowPods allow farmers to expand into new niche markets and add to their bottom line.

"GrowPods allow farmers to cultivate high-margin, in-demand herbs, year-round, with reduced resource consumption, and rapid harvest times," he said. "These highly-efficient systems can not only provide farmers the ability to quickly enter new markets, but can also provide a year-round income stream."

For information on GrowPods, call (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.AdvancedContainerTechnologies.com

