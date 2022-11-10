CEO REVIV Mexico Stefanie Neuman Announces REVIV Partnership with Hard Rock Hotel

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO of REVIV Mexico Stefanie Neuman announces exciting new partnership Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.

Award winning Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya is a sprawling 1,264-room luxury complex situated on the stunning coast of Mexico. The hotel offers its customers a 5 star experience with its stunning tropical views, private white sandy beach, bars, restaurants and amenities.

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya has the largest spa in the Caribbean with its 75 treatment rooms. The Rock Spa features steam rooms, hydrotherapy current pools, a full menu of spa treatments, a first in fully immersive music-centric experiences and now vitamin IV drip therapy and intramuscular booster shots. The Hard Rock Riviera Maya offers the full wellness package that guests are looking for during their luxury stay.

Mar Rosete, Corporate Director of Tourism Services at RCD Hotels, says: "At Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya we are very excited about our partnership with REVIV Mexico. These alliances strengthen our commitment to the brand by offering unique high experiences in the hotel and wellness industry. We are sure it will be a success."

Stefanie Neuman, REVIV Mexico CEO, adds: "We opened the first REVIV location in Mexico in April 2018, since then I have been working to create a close relationship with different key people in the health industry. I am very excited about REVIV´S partnership with a huge international brand and to have launched our first location in Hard Rock Hotel, Riviera Maya. As we look to the future we plan on expanding this model in the other hotels they have in Mexico. I look forward to offering a great wellness experience to everyone who stays at these hotels."

About REVIV

REVIV is a life science led provider of nutritional health solutions, and their goal is to be the only personalized nutritional health company that offers precision nutrition solutions, using big data coupled with AI, to evidence that nutrition can have a positive impact on medical conditions or disease. REVIV's vision is to pioneer the democratization of nutrition-based treatments which will reduce disease, extend life and allow people to live better and healthier lives.

For more information about REVIV Global visit our website: www.revivme.com or email Emma Robertson on erobertson@revivme.com, +44 (0)7398 213452

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1759112/REVIV_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE REVIV