David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar's Theater of the Mind Extends Due to Popular Demand

The world premiere immersive production will run in Denver through January 22.

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Off-Center is excited to announce that due to popular demand, Theater of the Mind co-created by Academy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning artist David Byrne and writer Mala Gaonkar will extend through January 22 in Denver.

Annie Barbour in Theater of the Mind. Photo by Matthew DeFeo. (PRNewswire)

Critics are raving about Theater of the Mind with WNYC's Radiolab calling Theater of the Mind "a brainy funhouse," City Cast Denver declared it the "cultural event of the year" and Thrillist saying "the show will leave you exhilarated and existential." Audiences cannot stop talking about the experience saying it is "revolutionary" and "easily one of the most amazing art experiences of my life."

Theater of the Mind takes place in a 15,000-square-foot historic warehouse within the adaptive reuse campus of York Street Yards in Denver's Clayton neighborhood. The production takes audience members through an immersive journey of self-reflection, discovery, and imagination, inspired by, and grounded in neuroscience. Audiences explore how they perceive the world through sensory experiments that reveal the inner mysteries of the brain.

"Extending this show is a dream come true, part two," said Co-creator David Byrne. "Not only am I happy with the show, but it seems that audiences like it too! I couldn't ask for a better holiday present."

Co-creator David Byrne recently released a short piece of new music to coincide with the production. Attendees and fans of the artist can stream the newly released song on the website. For more information and tickets for the extended run of Theater of the Mind, visit theateroftheminddenver.com.

DCPA Off-Center

in association with

Nate Koch, LeeAnn Rossi, and the Arbutus Foundation

present

Theater of the Mind

Created by David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar

Directed by Andrew Scoville

Now through – January 22, 2023

3887 Steele Street, Denver, CO 80205

Co-created by Academy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning artist David Byrne* and writer Mala Gaonkar, Theater of the Mind is a new theatrical experience you'll see, feel, taste and hear. Inspired by both historical and current neuroscience research, the show takes you on an immersive journey inside how we see and create our worlds.

Peer behind the curtain of the physical realm and marvel at the wonders of your mind. Follow your Guide as they revisit key moments in their life in a surreal, 15,000-square-foot installation with a group of just 16 audience members.

Over 75 minutes, you'll move through a series of rooms where you'll participate in thought-provoking neuroscience experiments. You'll learn how easily your own senses can deceive you. If perception and memory are both malleable, then perhaps even your identity is less fixed than you think…

Join us for this grand experiment. You may not be who you think you are. But we're all in it together.

Caution: the brain may wander. Side effects may include a distrust of your own senses, a disorientation of self, and a mild to severely good time.

*Note: David Byrne will not be performing in Theater of the Mind. Your one-of-a-kind experience will place you, your fellow audience members, and your Guide at the center of your journey.

Off-Center produces unexpected theatrical experiences that put the audience at the center of the story. What began in 2010 as a small theatrical test kitchen has grown into a signature line of programming for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, credited with bringing immersive theatre to Colorado and helping establish Denver as a national hub for immersive art.

Among Off-Center's large-scale productions that have garnered local and national praise are: Sweet & Lucky created with New York-based Third Rail Projects, Camp Christmas with artist Lonnie Hanzon, The Last Defender with The House Theatre of Chicago, Perception featuring live music by Tom Hagerman of DeVotchKa, and a 360-degree staging of The Wild Party. With support from the Doris Duke and Wallace foundations, Off-Center has been recognized as a leader in developing new programming that attracts new audiences. Through Off-Center, the DCPA is the only professional regional theatre in the country regularly developing and producing large-scale immersive and experiential work. www.denvercenter.org

