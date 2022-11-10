IPRO adds proven legal technology industry leader Ethan Treese to leadership team

Treese brings track record of proven revenue growth in the eDiscovery and governance space with corporate, legal and government customers

IPRO anticipates Treese will help company build on three consecutive years of revenue growth

Addition of Treese is part of a continued talent expansion as IPRO also welcomes Sebastian Sutherland as VP of Sales, Corporate Markets

Treese to replace Mike Segal who is retiring after helping to lead IPRO through a historic expansion period

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPRO, a legal technology, eDiscovery and data governance company, announced today that Ethan Treese has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer in a move that sets IPRO up to continue aggressively growing market share through the development of industry-leading products and services.

IPRO (PRNewswire)

Before joining IPRO, Treese served as Executive Vice President, Americas for Nuix where he led the North American market through a period of rapid sales and market share growth. Previously, he held a number of executive roles at Dun & Bradstreet where he worked closely with executives and policy makers across large enterprises and government. Treese will report to IPRO CEO Dean Brown.

"Ethan is a highly accomplished industry leader with global experience. He led the work behind Nuix's revenue and market growth in North America and played a key role in the company's successful initial public offering," IPRO CEO Dean Brown said. "In addition, he brings a lot of experience driving rapid sales growth at two major companies and has earned respect for his leadership wherever he has been. I am confident his collaborative leadership style will be an instant fit at IPRO."

Treese is starting at IPRO as the company is entering a new phase of global growth. In the past 18 months alone, more than 125 customers have adopted Live EDA – IPRO's artificial intelligence powered, live in-place search software – an area of growth that builds on the company's existing base of more than 350 eDiscovery and Information Governance customers in North America and Europe. Additionally, IDC MarketScape recently placed IPRO in the Leaders category for eDiscovery Early Case Assessment software.

"I could not be joining IPRO at a better time. The company is growing, has some of the best products and innovations the industry can offer and has a talented management team with an exciting vision for the future," Treese said. "IPRO has proven it has a deep understanding of its customers' and partners' needs and a solid reputation as an industry leader."

IPRO also recently hired Sebastian Sutherland as Vice President of Sales, Corporate Markets. Previously, Sutherland was a Regional Sales Director at DISCO and before that he was Director of Solution Sales at Knowable. Sutherland will report to Treese.

Treese replaces Mike Segal, who is retiring after three years at IPRO as Chief Revenue Officer and has been instrumental in IPRO's recent growth. IPRO's revenue has doubled, and the company has completed two acquisitions under his leadership.

"Mike has helped lead IPRO through a period of rapid transition that has included the launch of several new products across our traditional and emerging customer bases, as well as the acquisition and integration of ZyLAB and NetGovern," Brown said. "We deeply appreciate Mike's contribution to IPRO and are thankful he will remain with us through the end of the year to help ensure a smooth transition."

About IPRO

IPRO is a global leader in the development of advanced eDiscovery software and information governance for law firms, corporations, governmental agencies, healthcare organizations and legal service providers. Founded in 1989 and based in Tempe, Arizona, IPRO is known for its best-in-class solutions (Live EDA, OPEN DISCOVERY, ZyLAB ONE and Legal Hold) that deliver early data assessment (EDA) as well as real-time, hold-in-place data preservation. When IPRO's products combine, there isn't a legal discovery challenge they can't handle.

To learn more visit www.ipro.com.

About ParkerGale Capital

ParkerGale Capital is the majority owner of IPRO, and buys profitable, founder-owned software companies where the firm's operating resources can have a meaningful impact on long term success. ParkerGale also hosts the private equity industry's only podcast, the PEFunCast with well over one million downloads. Please visit www.parkergale.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IPRO