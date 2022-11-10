This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Prioritize Peace of Mind by Protecting Your Purchases with a Service Contract

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Contract Industry Council -- With Black Friday and Cyber Monday rapidly approaching, American consumers are racing to find the best deals on everyday products and appliances amid unwanted inflation. Recent survey findings show that over one-third (38%) of U.S. adults are prepared to spend less than before this holiday season, and two-thirds (67%) say they've already reduced spending on non-essential items. With consumers across the nation pinching their pennies, it's essential to protect those hard-earned holiday purchases from damage and unexpected malfunctions.

Service Contract Industry Council (PRNewsfoto/Service Contract Industry Council) (PRNewswire)

"We urge shoppers to safeguard any and all new appliances with a service contract to eliminate the hassle of expensive product replacement and repairs," said Tom Keepers, Executive Director of the Service Contract Industry Council . "At a time when so many Americans are struggling to make ends meet, service contract plans provide crucial financial security for consumers on the most popular holiday gifts, including smart technology and home appliances."

According to a recent study, 3 in 4 Americans (76%) believe that any new smart appliance will need to be repaired within five years of purchase. With inflation already causing hefty price increases, consumers should plan for unexpected financial burdens – and those shopping for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals can protect their new purchase with a service contract. Keepers reminds consumers that by purchasing a service contract, they can access discounted repairs, product replacement, pre-qualified technicians, in-home repair service, 24-hour technical assistance, comprehensive coverage, and free shipping.*

Whether that prized holiday purchase is a smart speaker, an air fryer, a computer, or a television, accidents and malfunctions are bound to occur – and never at a convenient time. For certain purchases that are teetering on the brink of the holiday budget, the appliance's long-term reliability shouldn't be left up to chance. An investment in a service contract can save any wallet from expensive repairs down the line.

For more information, visit the Service Contract Industry Council at go-scic.com .

About SCIC

The Service Contract Industry Council is a national trade association that works with policymakers across the country to develop fair and uniform regulation of the service contract industry. Learn more at www.go-scic.com .

*Actual coverage may vary. SCIC is not a service contract provider and cannot warrant or otherwise guarantee coverage. Be sure to reference your service contract for the terms and conditions of coverage.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Service Contract Industry Council