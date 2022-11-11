Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company Reports Uptick in Motor Vehicle Accident Claims During Deer Mating Season

Leading lawsuit funding company reminds drivers to be cautious as daylight hours decrease

CEDAR GROVE, N.J., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced an increase in motor vehicle accidents now that deer mating season is underway, leading to more collisions on the road. Mating season runs from late October through mid-December, and with lessened daylight hours, the deer are out and about just at the times most New Jersey drivers are embarking on their commutes. Fall weather conditions are perilous enough as it is, so Legal-Bay cautions drivers to stay extra alert for animals in the road, especially at dawn and dusk.

Plaintiffs in these motor vehicle cases are seeking compensation for harm done to their automobiles, and in some cases, their physical person. Damage payouts vary, but obviously settlements are higher for more severe injuries.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "While it's always good advice to be cautious on the roads, it's even more relevant this time of year. For our clients who've been involved in a motor vehicle accident, Legal-Bay is here to help get you the funding you need."

