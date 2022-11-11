National Kidney Foundation Appoints Dr. Kirk Campbell of Mount Sinai as President Elect of the National Board

~ Dr. Campbell of New York Joins the Fight Against Kidney Disease ~

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is pleased to announce that Dr. Kirk Campbell, the Irene and Dr. Arthur M. Fishberg Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Vice Chair of the Department of Medicine for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, has begun his two-year term as President Elect of NKF's National Board of Directors. All new members were nominated and approved at NKF's most recent board meeting.

"I feel honored and fortunate to serve on the prestigious NKF Board of Directors as I continue to help advocate for the 37 million adults in the U.S. affected by kidney disease," said Dr. Campbell. "There is much work to be done in improving diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities in kidney disease management while ensuring that appropriate resources reach individuals and communities most in need. I'd like to thank NKF leadership for this opportunity, and I look forward to working with Chief Executive Officer Kevin Longino, the current NKF President Dr. Sylvia Rosas, and the NKF staff on all the important kidney health initiatives and advocacy work that helps save lives."

Dr. Campbell resides in New York City and is the former Director of the Nephrology Fellowship Program and is also board certified in Nephrology. He graduated from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine and completed residency training in Internal Medicine at Yale University-New Haven Hospital followed by a clinical and research fellowship in Nephrology at Mount Sinai. He spent years working in the rare kidney disease space and understands all too well the challenges faced by patients having seen close friends affected by kidney disease. He has led and conducted numerous clinical trials testing novel agents for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), IgA nephropathy, lupus nephritis, and membranous nephropathy and is the principal investigator (PI) for Mount Sinai's Kidney Precision Medicine Recruitment Site.

"We're so excited to have Dr. Campbell join the NKF Board of Directors and share his extensive knowledge and unique expertise," said Tracy McKibben, Chair of NKF's national board, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MAC Energy Advisors LLC, and a living kidney donor to her mother. "Dr. Campbell leads a National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded research program that is focused on developing new therapeutic interventions for proteinuric kidney disease and brings over 15 years of experience as a physician-scientist and nephrologist. We truly value and look forward to working with Dr. Campbell, a renowned and extremely valuable new member that we know will be an asset to our continued fight to bring awareness of kidney disease."

Dr. Campbell is an elected member of the American Society for Clinical Investigation and a member of the Editorial Boards of the American Journal of Kidney Disease, Kidney360, Kidney International, Frontiers in Medicine and the American Journal of Physiology – Renal Physiology.

He is also a member of the following boards and organizations: National Kidney Foundation Serving Greater New York (NKF) Medical Advisory Board, Past-President of the New York Society of Nephrology, Nephcure Foundation Board, standing member of the Pathobiology of Kidney Disease (PBKD) study section at the National Institutes of Health, NKF Spring Clinical Meeting Program Committee, American Kidney Fund's Health Equity Coalition subgroup focused on advancing strategies for inclusive clinical trial enrollment and lastly, co-chair of the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2022 Education Committee.

About Kidney Disease

In the United States, 37 million adults are estimated to have kidney disease, also known as chronic kidney disease (CKD)—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. About 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. are at risk for kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian American, or Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. Black/African American people are more than 4 times as likely as White people to have kidney failure. Hispanics/Latinos are 1.3 times more likely than non-Hispanics to have kidney failure.

About National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive, and longstanding patient-centric organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org.

