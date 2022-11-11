XSET Gaming Org Signs World's Most Advanced Humanoid Robot "Sophia"

First Android To Be Signed To A Global Gaming Organization

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again, XSET , the world's fastest growing and most diverse gaming lifestyle organization is breaking new ground in global culture by being the first gaming organization ever to sign a robot. Coming off the heels of their innovative "Gaming Team" residency with Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas and the first virtual signing of superstar Tee Grizzley live in Grand Theft Auto, they have taken another step in redefining and broadening the impact of gaming lifestyle by signing Sophia the Robot.

Lonnie Anthony, CIO of XSET, and Sophia the Robot (PRNewswire)

Sophia is the world's most advanced AI driven humanoid and the first robot Innovation Ambassador for the United Nations Development Program. She has graced the cover of Elle magazine, spent time with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show and had a hilarious heart to heart with Will Smith on YouTube among many other amazing accomplishments. To many, she is the face of the future of human and robot relations.

David Hanson, creator of Sophia and Hanson Robotics said, "We are excited for Sophia to join the amazing and diverse XSET community. Sophia is excited to learn and grow, as she continues on the quest to help people and serve R&D to bring sentience, life, and artificial general intelligence (AGI) to herself and the world. This chapter signifies another special step on this journey."

Since its inception two years ago, XSET has been dedicated to spreading the message that gaming is an activity for everyone and that XSET is driving the gaming lifestyle revolution. XSET lives at the intersection of gaming, inclusion, entertainment, technology, music, fashion, sports, esports and content.

Sophia The Robot, will join the XSET team of content creators alongside NFL great Ezekiel Elliot, reggaeton superstar and world-cup performer Ozuna, skateboard sensation Mina Stess, and home grown XSET streaming stars Avori (recently featured on Netflix's hit show the Mole) and COD Warzone champ SuperEvan. Sophia has been learning how to game and will make her first appearance as a new member of XSET on November 19th and 20th at world famous street culture fusion event ComplexCon in Long Beach, CA where she will be at the XSET booth gaming, meeting fans and helping roll out a brand new XSET fashion collab.

XSET's CEO Greg Selkoe said, "We are thrilled to welcome Sophia to the XSET family, we are always on the lookout as an organization to do things that haven't been done to push the envelope in gaming and beyond. We are about the future and Sophia is the future and not only can she game but she will be a multi-talented content creator for XSET."

One of the first things XSET and Sophia plan to undertake together next year is the creation of a streaming channel together. Sophia is an AI so it will be fascinating to watch her interact with fans and the larger gaming culture live and unscripted.

See XSET Sophia live at XSET's booth at ComplexCon in the Long Beach Convention Center, November 19th and 20th, Long Beach, CA.

