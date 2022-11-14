Cybersecurity Leader Jerry Bessette Joins Surefire Cyber as Chief Operating Officer

ELKRIDGE, Md., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber response firm Surefire Cyber announces today the appointment of Jerry Bessette as Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO Jerry will accelerate execution of the company's strategy by driving growth of its incident preparation services, deepening its experienced team of response experts, and leading efforts to help clients increase their resiliency after an incident.

Surefire Cyber has quickly positioned itself to bring change to the market by streamlining the incident response process.

Jerry joins Surefire Cyber from Booz Allen Hamilton where he was a Senior Vice President leading the firm's Commercial Incident Response, Readiness, and Resiliency Program. During his time at Booz Allen Hamilton, Jerry led response efforts on several major ransomware attacks and helped Fortune 500 clients identify and address emerging threats.

Jerry started his career as an officer in the United States Marine Corps before a distinguished tenure as a special agent and executive manager at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). He served as chief of the technical operations section for the FBI cyber division, where he managed the national cyber incident response team and led the FBI investigation into the cyberattack against Sony Pictures Entertainment. After a successful 24-year tenure with the FBI, Jerry retired and entered the private sector, holding senior leadership positions at both Navigant and Ankura.

Surefire Cyber Founder and CEO Billy Gouveia said: "I am excited to announce Jerry's appointment as COO. His proven response expertise will be instrumental as we scale our ability to provide high-quality outcomes for our clients and partners."

Jerry said: "I thrilled to be joining this tremendously talented team. Surefire Cyber has quickly positioned itself to bring change to the market by streamlining the incident response process and delivering quality results."

About Surefire Cyber, LLC.

Surefire Cyber delivers swift, strong response to cyber incidents such as ransomware, email compromise, malware, data theft, and other threats with end-to-end response capabilities. Surefire Cyber was founded to provide clients confidence by helping them prepare, respond, and recover from cyber incidents—and to fortify their cyber resilience after an incident.

