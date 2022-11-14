DLaw Brings Their Dedicated Legal Support for California Employees to Monterey

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A seasoned employment law firm, Davtyan Law Firm ( www.d.law ) is expanding its outreach, this time to help employees in Monterey, California, and surrounding areas. DLaw's flagship office opened over seven years ago to help fight for the rights of the working class in the Los Angeles area. DLaw's attorneys focus on supporting all Californians with navigating employment issues, such as workplace harassment, discrimination, unpaid wages, and wrongful termination. Their passion and dedication are what set them apart from other employment law firms in the area.

Founder and Managing Attorney Emil Davtyan is eager to see how his firm's experience and skillset will help workers in and around the heart of the Monterey area. The entire team at DLaw will focus to bring approachable, comprehensive, and caring legal services to all employees in this region.

DLaw also has offices in Los Angeles , San Diego , San Francisco , Fresno , Sacramento , Chico , San Luis Obispo , Lake Tahoe , and San Bernardino to protect all Californians from abusive employers.

Since its inception in 2015, DLaw's 50-plus lawyers and staff have helped hundreds of thousands of California workers recover nearly a quarter of $1 billion from their employers. To date, the firm has helped pursue nearly 3,000 cases.

"Hourly and low-wage workers are a collective group of people who make up the backbone of America," said Emil. "These hard-working individuals often don't have the resources and means to pursue their valid claims because employment law projects intimidation. If anyone has experienced unfair workplace treatment, they can look to us as the best place to help. We're always a phone call or online visit away from answering questions and offering free advice."

DLaw's newest office is located steps away from Downtown Monterey at 288 Pearl Street, Unit 331, Monterey, CA 93940.

DLaw specializes in the following fields of employment law:

Wage & Hours Claims — California has strict laws regarding lunch breaks, rest breaks, overtime, expense reimbursements, off-the-clock work, minimum wage, etc. These laws change frequently and can be confusing.

Workplace Harassment & Discrimination — Employers are not allowed to discriminate or harass, based on certain protected classes such as race, age, and gender. In addition, California protects more classes including immigration status, sexual orientation, and others.

Wrongful Termination — There are several types of wrongful termination including those based on discrimination, contract violations, sexual harassment, and workplace retaliation.

Protected Leave Violations — California employees are entitled to a variety of protected leaves including FMLA (family and medical leave), new parental leaves, military service leave, and more. California's leave laws protect employees from unlawful discrimination, harassment, or retaliation as a result of requesting or taking protected leave. Employees have a right to take these kinds of leaves, and employers cannot take certain actions just because they exercised that right.

Workplace Retaliation — Workplace retaliation occurs when a business takes an adverse action against the employee who initially filed a complaint. If an employer punishes or fires an employee for exercising his or her employment rights, it is considered workplace retaliation and it may be illegal.

Are you a California employee who is treated unfairly at work? If so, please call 888-TRY-DLAW, visit the www.d.law website or email info@davtyanlaw.com . A representative is standing by 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to help with your employment law legal needs.

