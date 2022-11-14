InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Set of Vehicle Jacks (CNC 842)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy and strain-free way to lift a vehicle with a jack," said an inventor, from Hamlet, N.C., "so I invented the E-Z JACK. My design would greatly simplify the process of using a jack and it ensures that a set of jacks is always readily available."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to utilize a set of jacks when changing a tire or working on a vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually operate a traditional mechanical jack. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-842, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

