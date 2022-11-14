New and Encouraging Global Diabetes Market Research Shows People with Diabetes are More Motivated to Manage their Condition than Healthcare Providers May Realize

~November 14 is World Diabetes Awareness Day — a time when patients and healthcare providers can revisit health management plans and take advantage of the advanced features of the latest glucose monitors and related apps~

Key Research Survey Findings:

While 52 percent of healthcare providers agreed motivation is a major barrier to patients adhering to blood glucose monitoring, only 10 percent of people with diabetes agreed motivation is a major barrier.

Healthcare providers claimed they are recommending blood glucose management apps to only 25 percent of their patients, while 55% of patients who reported having a blood glucose meter that includes an app claimed they use the app regularly.

Over half of patients surveyed agreed that they consistently follow their healthcare providers' recommendations for managing their diabetes.

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeScan, a world leader in blood glucose monitoring, today announced results of a new global research study, conducted by market research firm Burke, Inc., of 793 adults living with Type 2 diabetes and 322 healthcare providers. The study showed people living with diabetes are more motivated to seek a doctor's advice and take action to manage their condition than healthcare providers may realize, while acknowledging they still face daily challenges. The research findings were released today in support of World Diabetes Day, an official United Nations Day, reaching a global audience of over 1 billion people in more than 160 countries1.

An estimated 537 million people around the globe have diabetes. According to the American Diabetes Association, for some individuals, monitoring their blood glucose can provide insight into the impact of diet, physical activity, and medication on glucose levels2. The Burke research showed that while 52 percent of healthcare providers surveyed agreed patient motivation is a major barrier to adhering to their recommended blood glucose monitoring regimen, only 10 percent of the Type 2 patients agreed that motivation is a major barrier to checking more frequently and 53 percent indicated they are very self-motivated when it comes to managing their health.

The market research also found that despite healthcare providers recommending blood glucose management apps to only 25 percent of their patients, 55% of patients who reported having a blood glucose meter that includes an app claimed they use the app regularly. The breakdown by country of those having reported using an app was 68% of those in China, 64% in Germany, 55% in U.S., 52% in Mexico, 40% in India and 33% in France. This suggests a stronger level of patient involvement in their own diabetes management than some healthcare providers realize, providing a potential opportunity for health improvement. The latest blood glucose management apps offer patients convenient features for automatically tracking blood glucose results and other health information, which can be shared with their healthcare providers both during and in between health care appointments.

Despite their motivation, patients acknowledged that they continue to face challenges in managing their diabetes and said they look to their healthcare providers to help them make necessary adjustments to better manage their diabetes and to support them along their journey.

Almost 60 percent of the surveyed patients believe their blood glucose is mostly under control and over half said they consistently follow their healthcare providers' recommendations for managing their diabetes. They also ranked the top three challenges they face as: being consistent with dietary changes, being consistent with exercise programs, and "keeping a positive mindset," suggesting that they have to overcome these challenges routinely.

"The new findings are particularly encouraging because they suggest that a reevaluation of diabetes management plans between patients and healthcare providers may show a stronger patient motivation for proactive management than previously agreed by the healthcare providers," said Lisa Rose, Chief Marketing Officer, LifeScan. "Knowing people are motivated is a powerful insight that could lead a healthcare provider to recommend patients new and possibly more holistic diabetes management plans integrating diet, exercise, blood glucose testing, and taking advantage of apps to track and share health data."

"Diabetes is a chronic condition that requires active management and resources to make informed diet, medication, exercise, and lifestyle decisions throughout the day. These data underscore how managing diabetes can be an overwhelming task that can challenge even the most motivated person living with diabetes," said Dr. Elizabeth Holt, Head of Global Medical, Clinical, and Safety, LifeScan. "These data suggest the potential benefits of integrating easy to use tools into patients' day-to-day routines that give them an understanding of what their blood glucose numbers mean, actions they can take, and the encouragement to help them stay on track."

Benefit of Supportive Technology in the Palm of Your Hand

Blood glucose meters (BGM) are vital and approximately 95% of people with diabetes who rely on glucose testing use a blood glucose meter. In fact, blood glucose monitors offer the most convenient and affordable self-monitoring technology available and are often recommended for patients also using continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Blood glucose meter readings themselves accurately indicate normal, high or low glucose values, but cannot offer solutions. However, some blood glucose meters include advanced features that support individual daily challenges and provide specific insight, guidance and even encouragement.

For example, the OneTouch Verio Reflect® meter can help patients go beyond the numbers and move from measurement to management by providing a better understanding of what the numbers mean so they can take action. The OneTouch Reveal® mobile app, when connected to the OneTouch Verio Reflect meter, can help patients stay on track between healthcare provider visits and simplify glucose management decisions. A 1% percent mean reduction in A1c was observed in patients with Type 2 diabetes using the OneTouch Reveal mobile app and a Bluetooth® connected meter after 3 months in a clinical study (n=23)*. A1c is a blood test that tells what the average blood glucose levels have been for the past two to three months. Studies have shown that for every one-point decrease in A1c, the risk for long-term diabetes complications is reduced by up to 40 percent.3

Guidance

Insight Encouragement Blood Sugar Mentor™ provides real-time guidance and helpful tips based on blood glucose results Blood Sugar Mentor helps patients understand the impact of food, activity, and medication on blood glucose Blood Sugar Mentor helps motivate patients to stay on track and achieve their diabetes management goals





ColorSure® Dynamic Range Indicator helps patients see when their blood glucose result is near hypo or hyperglycemic levels, so they can know when to take action to help manage them.



By connecting to the OneTouch Reveal mobile app, patients can see and share their progress with family, friends or their trusted care network. The app uses the Blood Sugar Mentor feature to provide even more insights and ColorSure Technology to help patients simplify glucose management decisions.

LifeScan has spent over 40 years advocating for deeper care management strategies among providers, payers and people living with or at risk for diabetes to bring attention, clarity and empathy to this multifaceted condition. Every day and especially on World Diabetes Awareness Day (#WorldDiabetesDay) with the "education to protect tomorrow" theme (#EducationToProtect), we want patients and healthcare providers to make time to revisit health management plans and take advantage of the many features available on blood glucose meters and related apps.

"On World Diabetes Day, I think there's a special opportunity to raise awareness and help inspire patients and healthcare providers to review how they can work together effectively to manage diabetes," said Dr. Elizabeth Holt, Head of Global Medical, Clinical, and Safety, LifeScan, who co-authored a recent retrospective analysis of real-world data from more than 17,000 people with diabetes that demonstrated the benefits of using a blood glucose meter with mobile app and how spending at least 11 minutes per week in the app showed clinically significant improvements in glycemic control.

The Burke research, sponsored by LifeScan, included 793 adults living with Type 2 diabetes in the U.S., France, Germany, Mexico, China and India and 322 healthcare providers who treat people living with Type 2 diabetes in five of those countries (U.S., France, Germany, China and India). All patient respondents were checking their blood glucose at least weekly using a blood glucose meter, and either taking at least one oral medication, or administering non-insulin or insulin injections, or using an insulin pump.

About LifeScan

LifeScan is a global leader in blood glucose monitoring and digital health technology and has a vision to create a world without limits for people with diabetes and related conditions. More than 20 million people and their caregivers around the world count on LifeScan's OneTouch brand products to help manage their diabetes. Together, LifeScan and OneTouch improve the quality of life for people with diabetes with products and digital platforms defined by simplicity, accuracy, and trust. LifeScan.com and OneTouch.com.

