Aaron Thesman Joins U.S. Energy Development Corporation

ARLINGTON, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Energy Development Corporation (U.S. Energy), an exploration and production (E&P) company focused on the development of energy projects throughout North America announces the addition of Aaron Thesman to the company's Legal Department.

Thesman has more than 20 years of in-house corporate and law firm experience. His experience includes providing strategic guidance on various commercial, ESG, litigation and critical business matters including mergers, acquisitions and divestitures.

"We are pleased to welcome Aaron to our team," said Jordan Jayson , Chairman and CEO of U.S. Energy. "Aaron's knowledge and in-depth industry experience will be a tremendous asset to our organization and support us as we continue to grow and diversify our assets."

"I am excited to join the in-house Legal Department at U.S. Energy and I look forward to adding valuable contributions to the company," said Thesman.

Prior to joining U.S. Energy, Thesman was the Vice President of Land and General Counsel for 1849 Energy Partners, LLC. He also previously served as Senior Vice President of Land and General Counsel for Trinity River Energy, LLC/Legend Natural Gas, LLC.

Thesman earned a B.A. and M.S. degree from Oklahoma State University and a J.D. degree from the University of Oklahoma. He holds GRI Professional - Sustainability (ESG) Reporting certifications and is licensed to practice law in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

About U.S. Energy Development Corporation

Founded in 1980, U.S. Energy Development Corporation (U.S. Energy) is a privately held exploration and production (E&P) firm that manages assets for itself and its partners. For more than four decades, U.S Energy has blended operational and financial innovation with a forward-looking approach. Headquartered in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex, it earned an ISO 14001:2015 certification for its environmental management system. U.S. Energy has invested in, operated and/or drilled approximately 4,000 wells in 13 states and Canada and deployed more than $2 billion on behalf of its partners. For more information, please visit usedc.com and follow U.S. Energy on LinkedIn .

