DTEN Releases DTEN D7X - Android Edition, Delivering The Latest in Advanced Collaboration For Zoom, Microsoft Teams, And Other Major Platforms

New all-in-one device is distinguished by audiovisual clarity, interactive touch, and AI enhancements.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN, a leading provider of video-first, touch-enabled conferencing solutions, today releases its DTEN D7X - Android Edition. As part of the new DTEN D7X Series, the Android Edition transforms hybrid meetings into fully interactive collaborations – with clearer images, crisper sound, and more natural whiteboarding. Built-in AI features further enhance the overall experience to deliver true-to-life, engaging, and productive meetings.

The DTEN D7X Series brings everyone together, in-room or remote, for a modern, inclusive meeting experience.

"The DTEN D7X Series offers a unique combination of advanced collaboration features, simplicity of set-up and intuitive use, and best-in-class affordability," said Nia Celestin, the company's Head Of Marketing. "Every meeting room becomes a modern, inclusive workspace with the ability for the entire team to fully participate."

The DTEN D7X Series also includes a Windows Edition released in October. Both the Android Edition and Windows Edition elevate collaboration with features designed specifically for the hybrid workplace:

All-In-One Simplicity. DTEN, an industry pioneer for all-in-one devices, continues to lead the way with the new DTEN D7X series. No peripherals required: a single, sleek video display delivers the highest-quality video, sound, touchscreen, and speakers.

Face-To-Face Interaction. The series brings everyone together, in-room or remote. Advanced features include an extra-wide 4K , 129-degree field of view camera to capture the entire room; a 15-microphone array to ensure even the softest voices are heard; and new DTEN Smart Connect to allow presenters direct control over content on their laptops from the DTEN D7X touchscreen.

Touch-enabled Engagement. More responsive, less latency – with a high capacitive touchscreen, the DTEN D7X Series easily shares documents, enables annotation, and captures ideas on the whiteboard, all in real time.

AI-Enabled Experiences. Meet better with advancements such as echo cancellation, noise reduction, and smart framing. And future AI enhancements will be available soon through easy firmware updates.

Multi-platform Ready. The DTEN D7X Series is ready for Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and virtually any other collaboration platform. Certified for Zoom, DTEN also recently announced their intention to pursue Certified for Microsoft Teams designation for the product series.

The New Hybrid Standard. Easy to install, intuitive to use, single cable connection, plus emphasis on promoting collaboration equity: the DTEN D7X Series sets a new benchmark for video-first meetings in medium to large conference rooms, huddle spaces, executive offices, and training centers.

Celestin also highlighted one additional distinguishing factor by noting, "Unlike many other technology products announced this fall, our entire product line, including the DTEN D7X Series, is 100% in-stock today."

The DTEN D7X - Android Edition is available with both 55-inch and 75-inch touchscreen displays. For pricing information for the entire product series, including DTEN Orbit subscription and support opportunities, contact designated channel partners or visit DTEN.com.

DTEN is changing the way people connect and collaborate through immersive, video-first devices and subscription services. Our solutions are found in businesses, schools, homes, and hybrid environments worldwide, delivering intuitive, high-quality, and real-life video conference experiences for every meeting space. As recipient of multiple international awards, DTEN is recognized for plug-and-play simplicity, superior audiovisual clarity, and fluent, elegant designs. DTEN was founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, California; find more at DTEN.com.

