Gong Partners with Snowflake to Help Customers Optimize Revenue Performance

Integration enables revenue teams to make smarter, faster decisions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong, the Revenue Intelligence leader, today announced a new integration with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, that enables companies to securely combine customer conversation and activity data from Gong's Reality Platform with other datasets in their Snowflake instance to provide customer-facing teams with a complete picture of revenue performance and health. By adding unfiltered, AI-enriched customer data to business analytics, revenue leaders can unlock more insights to make smarter, faster decisions for winning outcomes.

Through the integration, Gong can securely share data from its Reality Platform in an analytics-ready structure directly to a customer's Snowflake instance in minutes, with no code required. Customers can then combine the data with other critical inputs, analyze and create visualizations in business intelligence tools, and surface insights that enable leaders to make more informed decisions.

"In the face of economic uncertainty, revenue teams and business leaders need a complete view of performance to adapt strategies and fine-tune execution," said Chris Degnan, Chief Revenue Officer at Snowflake. "Our partnership with Gong enables our customers to quickly and securely combine their data in Snowflake's single, integrated platform to provide a performance dashboard that helps businesses answer critical questions."

"Every customer interaction during the sales journey produces valuable insights into the next step, from initial engagement through closed-won," said Gong Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Eilon Reshef. "Gong captures and analyzes this data using its advanced AI engine and the new integration with Snowflake allows customers to utilize it in entirely new ways to solve business challenges and identify new opportunities. Importantly, we're making it quick and easy for our customers to get up and running, eliminating the need for extensive tech resources."

Snowflake is the latest company to join the Gong Collective, a large and expanding group of technology leaders that partner with Gong to seamlessly connect their tools and services to the Gong Reality Platform. The Gong Collective reduces integration complexity, simplifies setup, and enables customers to unlock more value from the platform. More than 100 integrations are available in the Gong Collective.

About Gong

Gong unlocks reality to help people and companies reach their full potential. The Reality Platform™ autonomously empowers customer-facing teams to take advantage of their most valuable assets – customer interactions, which the Gong platform captures and analyzes. Gong then delivers insights at scale, enabling revenue and go-to-market teams to determine the best actions for repeatable winning outcomes. More than 3,500 innovative companies like LinkedIn, Morningstar Inc., Paychex, Shopify, Slack, Sprout Social, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their business reality. For more information, please visit www.gong.io .

