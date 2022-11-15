Greenlight Networks Achieves +84.5 Net Promoter Score (NPS)

World Class Score Far Exceeds Internet Industry Average

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlight Networks ("Greenlight"), the leading fiber-to-the-home provider in New York State, announced today it achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +84.5 during its latest NPS survey completed in October. Net Promoter Score, or NPS, is a well-known measurement of a customer's loyalty to a brand on a scale of -100 to +100. Greenlight's +84.5 NPS score is a near 10% increase from its previous score of +77.4 in 2020, which was already an industry record high. According to research by Satmetrix, the Average Net Promoter Score for Internet Services companies is -3.

"Seeing our NPS score continually increase is a true testament to the dedication of our team to deliver a high-speed Internet service that is intentionally different and better than the competition," said Mark Murphy, CEO of Greenlight Networks. "Our NPS score reflects the trust our customers place in us to deliver a reliable Internet service that provides the freedom to work, play, and live without limits."

In the survey, Greenlight customers credit the company for its blazingly fast fiber Internet service, straight-forward pricing, and friendly customer service. Notably, Greenlight has kept the same pricing since the company launched in 2011 and its "same price for all" philosophy means no contracts, taxes, or hidden fees.

Unlike cable, Greenlight's fiber-optic network supports simultaneous high-speed connections across multiple devices and is fully scalable to meet fluctuating and future data demands. The company made headlines during the height of the pandemic when it permanently increased its upload speeds to match its download speeds (also known as synchronous speeds) at no additional charge for residential customers to better support those staying at home.

About Greenlight Networks

Greenlight Networks is an ultra-high-speed, broadband service provider, offering residential and small business customers Internet speeds up to 2 Gigabits per second. Greenlight Networks was founded in 2011 and builds, owns, and operates a fiber-optic network that provides the highest-speed Internet connections available today. The company's high-speed fiber Internet network is currently available to more than 100,000 homes in 21 municipalities in the Rochester, Buffalo, Binghamton, and Albany areas. For more information, visit GreenlightNetworks.com or find it on Facebook.com/GreenlightNetworks, and @GreenlightFiber on Twitter.

