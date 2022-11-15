Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Cover for Vehicles (DAL 181)

Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My daughter got a new car and was concerned about potential hail damage. I thought there should be a convenient protective cover," said an inventor, from Ft. Worth, Texas," so I invented the P, B & J HUGS. My design ensures that a car is safe and protected when parked outside during a hailstorm."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

The invention provides hailstorm protection for a parked vehicle. In doing so, it prevents nicks, dents and broken windows. As a result, it helps to maintain the condition and appearance of the vehicle and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a weatherproof design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-181, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-protective-cover-for-vehicles-dal-181-301675707.html

SOURCE InventHelp

